Many Android keyboard apps can learn the words you type on your phone. Eventually, if you find that your keyboard app has learned misspelled words or words you didn’t want it to learn, you can remove those learned words from your keyboard app.

Removed Learned Words From Gboard

If you use Google’s Gboard app on your Android phone, you can easily remove select or find and remove all learned words.

To remove a select word, tap a text field on your phone so that Gboard appears. Start typing the word you want to remove. When Gboard displays that word as a suggestion, tap and hold on to the word. Then, drag the word and drop it onto the trash can icon displayed on the screen.

If you’d like to find all the words that Gboard has learned, access a text field so the keyboard appears. In the keyboard’s top-left corner, tap the four-square icon and select the gear icon.

You’ll land on Gboard’s settings page. Here, tap "Dictionary" and then choose "Personal Dictionary."

Choose the language from which you want to remove learned words. To delete learned words from all languages, select "All Languages." On the following screen, find and tap the word to remove.

You can’t delete all learned words at once. You can see the list of all the learned words and choose the ones to remove, one at a time.

On the word screen, in the top-right corner, tap the trash can icon. Gboard will remove the selected learned word.

Removed Learned Words From Samsung Keyboard

Samsung Keyboard works pretty much like Gboard, allowing you to remove select or all learned words with ease.

To delete a single word, open a text field so Samsung Keyboard appears. Start typing the word to remove. When the word appears in the suggestion bar, tap and hold on it. From the open menu, choose "Remove" to delete the word.