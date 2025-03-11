Plex's interface is easy enough to navigate, but there are numerous ways to adjust it to your liking. You may focus on specific libraries, hide categories altogether, or even change the way Plex looks client-side.

Disable All Online Media Sources

Personally, I like seeing live TV and free movies from Plex on my homepage, but I totally understand if you just use your library. Admittedly, it can get in the way when it's the first thing you see rather than your own content. Additionally, if you're setting up multiple users and parental controls, you may disable Plex's free content entirely.

Open "Settings" (the wrench in the top-right corner). On the left-hand side, choose "Online Media Sources" just below your name. Under "General," you may remove Plex's live TV, shows, and movies by selecting "Edit" and setting each one to "Disabled."

You can also disable content that appears on your Discovery page under the "Discover" section.

Pin Your Content to the Home Screen

To make your content much easier to see, or if you just want specific libraries up front and center, you should pin them. This is super helpful if you're like me and create numerous libraries. I've also separated HD movies from Blu-rays I've ripped for my Plex server.