Wondering about the missing always-on display (AOD) customization features on your Samsung Galaxy phone? You're not alone. The options aren't in the AOD settings menu anymore. So where are they? Let's find out.

One UI 6.1 Removed the AOD Customization Features

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

The AOD first debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S7 in 2016. As part of the initial implementation, the always-on screen was treated differently than the lock screen, i.e., you could customize it independently of the lock screen.

However, in 2022, Apple integrated the two, making the always-on screen an extension of the lock screen (as both shared the wallpaper and clock style). As users appreciated the late-yet-innovative adoption of the feature, Samsung pushed a similar AOD with the One UI 6.1 update, integrating the always-on and the lock screen.

This effectively removed the myriad of AOD customization options Galaxy phone users had. Now, if you go to Settings > Lock Screen and AOD > Always On Display, you won't find the option to select the clock style, neither the basic analog clocks nor the Image Clocks, which let users set a photograph as the AOD.

The New AOD Menu Has Limited Options

The "Always On Display" menu still allows you to change a few settings, but it is far from customizing how it looks. For instance, you can enable the "Show Lock screen wallpaper" option, which dims the wallpaper and keeps it as the background of the always-on screen.

You can also decide whether you want to see the Now Bar, a new feature that allows interactive widgets on the lock screen. Just press the toggle beside the "Show Now bar" option, and that will do it.

The "When to show" menu now has a new feature. It used to have four options: Tap to show, Always, Show as scheduled, and Show for latest notifications.

However, there's a new Auto option, which shows the AOD all the time except when the phone is kept face-down or it detects that you're sleeping and hasn't moved for at least five minutes.

How to Customize the AOD on One UI 7.0

One UI 7.0 still has a few more AOD customization options, but they aren't in their usual place. Since the always-on screen is now an extension of the lock screen, the changes you make to the lock screen (albeit limited) will reflect on the AOD.

Before you start, go to Settings > Lock screen and AOD, and ensure the "Touch and hold to edit" feature is enabled.