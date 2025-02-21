The Samsung Galaxy S25, with the power of One UI 7, lets you customize the side button to suit your needs. It can do far more than just turn on your screen or open your camera.

Where Is the Side Button?

Justin Duino/How-To Geek

By the "side button", I mean the lower button on the right side of your S25, below the larger volume button. It's in the same position no matter whether you own the base model, Plus, or Ultra.

You might know it as the "power button", since this used to be the primary function of the button on older Samsung phones. While you can remap it to that, the power options are easily accessible through the quick settings panel, which you get to by pulling down from the top-right of your screen (assuming you haven't changed the S25's default behavior).

What Does the Side Button Do?

By default, the side button has the following behaviors:

Turn on the phone if you press and hold the button when the phone is off.

if you press and hold the button when the phone is off. Turn the screen on or off if you press the button briefly.

if you press the button briefly. Open the camera if you double press the button.

if you double press the button. Open Gemini if you press and hold the button.

It's these latter two behaviors that you can customize on your S25. While older Samsung phones running One UI 6 offer some flexibility too, like the ability to open a specific app with a double press, it's taken to the next level with One UI 7.

Simply put, One UI is Samung's exclusive software that provides features for your phone. Different versions support different features; at the time of writing, the Galaxy S25 is the only phone running One UI 7, but some older devices will be updated to that version in the future. To check your version, go to Settings > About Phone > Software Information.

How to Customize the Side Button

To begin customizing what your side button does when you press it, open Settings and go to Advanced Features > Side Button. Here, select either "Double Press" or "Long Press" to customize that action.