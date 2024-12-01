Sometimes, we want all our groups related to a particular interest, such as family plans, work projects, or favorite hobbies, in one organized space. WhatsApp Communities lets you pool it all together for easy access.

What Is a WhatsApp Community?

WhatsApp Communities is a feature that lets you gather multiple groups under a larger one called a community. You could create a community for your book club, fitness groups, and travel buddies or set one up to organize family, neighborhood, and school groups all in one place.

In WhatsApp communities, you can create events, make polls, and make announcements for everyone to see. Only community admins can send announcements. But the members of the community can react and reply to them.

You are allowed to add up to 2,000 members to a community and its announcement groups.

How to Create A WhatsApp Community?

When you create a community, WhatsApp automatically sets up an Announcement group and a General group for you. You can either create a new group or add an existing one to your community.

To add an existing group to a WhatsApp community, you must be an admin of that group. When you create a new community, WhatsApp does not notify your contacts. However, if you add an existing group, all its members will receive a notification.

To create a community, follow these steps. Open WhatsApp and tap on the Communities icon at the bottom of the screen.

At the top of the page, tap “New Community” to begin setting up your community.

Enter a name for your community, add a description, and choose a display picture. If you prefer, you can skip the description and photo for now.

After entering the name of your community, tap the arrow icon in the bottom-right corner to proceed. WhatsApp will automatically create the Announcement and General groups for your community.

How to Add Groups to Your WhatsApp Community?

Adding groups to your WhatsApp Community is easy. You can create new groups or link existing ones to your community, making it easier to organize related conversations in one place. Here’s how to add groups to your WhatsApp Community

Creating A New Group

Open your WhatsApp Community and tap "Add Groups."

Tap Create New Group, add a name, and invite participants.

Adjust the group’s visibility to decide who can see it in the community. Then, set permissions to control who can post messages or manage group settings.

Tap the checkmark icon in the bottom right to create the group.

Your new group is now part of your community!

Adding An Existing Group

Open your WhatsApp Community and tap “Add Groups.”

Tap “Add Existing Groups.”

Select the group you want to add.

Tap “Add to Community” to include it in your community.

Customize the group’s visibility and permissions within the community. Now, the existing group is integrated into your community!

How to Invite People to Join Your WhatsApp Community

You can invite people to join your WhatsApp Community by sharing a link or adding them directly. Sharing the link is more polite since it lets them decide if they want to join. When someone joins through the link, they become part of the community but can only see the Announcement group unless they are added to other subgroups.

Tap the community you want to invite people to join.

Tap the three dots in the top right corner

Tap “Invite Members” to see your options.

You can share the invitation link through WhatsApp or other messaging services, or use a QR code to invite people.

To add members to the Announcement group, follow these steps.

Open the community and tap the Announcement group from the info menu.

Tap the group subject at the top, then tap Add.

Select a contact you would like to add.

This way, you can easily grow your WhatsApp Community while keeping it organized!

How to Remove Groups or Members from Your WhatsApp Community

To remove groups or members from your WhatsApp Community, follow these steps.

Removing A Group From A Community

To remove a group, open your WhatsApp Community and tap the group you want to remove.

Tap the group name at the top to access its info.

Scroll down and select “Remove from Community”.

Confirm the removal of the group, and in the dialog that appears, you’ll see a checkbox labelled “Remove Group Members.” By selecting this option, you can choose to remove the group but allow the members to remain in the community

Removing A Member From A Community

To remove a member, follow these steps.

Open your WhatsApp Community and go to the Announcement group.

Tap the group subject at the top to see the member list.

Select the member you want to remove and tap ‘’Remove from Community.”’

That is it. You can easily manage your WhatsApp Community to keep it active and organized!

How to Deactivate a WhatsApp Community

Deactivating a WhatsApp Community is simple but requires admin privileges. Whether you're leaving the community or removing its groups, being an admin ensures you can complete the process smoothly.

Tap on the community you want to deactivate.