Summary Finder lacks a New File command, which can be frustrating for users moving from Windows.

You can add a New File command to Finder using Shortcuts and AppleScript.

This simple tweak streamlines the process of creating new files in Finder without opening other apps or using Terminal commands.

Missing functionality can be frustrating when you’re used to a particular workflow, like creating new files without having to open the associated app. Using the Shortcuts macOS app, you can fill in the blanks.

Finder Lacks a New File Action

Finder is one of Apple’s oldest apps, debuting with the original Macintosh 128K in 1984. Of course, it’s seen many changes in that time, including a rewrite for Mac OS X in 2001. Finder is the Mac equivalent of Microsoft’s File Explorer (formerly Windows Explorer), but there are plenty of differences between the two.

One difference that still trips me up is Finder’s lack of a New File command, even though I switched over ten years ago. Why is this seemingly trivial action not available?

I’m not certain, but I think it’s down to an underlying philosophy: Apple wants you to create new documents in an app and save them, rather than the other way around. Either way, while File Explorer lets me right-click and create a new file (or folder, shortcut, etc.), Finder offers only a new folder:

Although it’s not a big issue, there are times when this feature would be convenient. Sometimes, I have Finder open and want to create a new holding file, immediately, without having to open up a separate app first. Sometimes, I'd like a bunch of new files to outline the structure of a project.

Because macOS has such great synergy with Linux, you can use the touch command in Terminal to create new files quickly. But, again, this isn’t always convenient; Finder is the core file-management app, so it would make sense for it to actually create files!

How to Add a “New File” Finder Command

Fortunately, there’s a way to work around this, without having to open up another app, copy and paste blank files, or resort to Terminal. This solution combines Apple’s old and new approaches to scripting: AppleScript and the Shortcuts app.

Because Shortcuts has quite a high-level approach, it doesn’t always have the feature you’re looking for. For example, there’s no action to make a new file in Finder. But this isn’t a dead-end; Shortcuts lets you use the older AppleScript language to automate low-level tasks, and this includes sending instructions to Finder.

Create an AppleScript Shortcut

Start by Opening Shortcuts and creating a new shortcut with the menu, keyboard, or + icon. You’ll see a blank window instructing you to “Add actions from the right to create a shortcut.”

Click on the Title to edit the shortcut’s name; call it something like “New text file.” It doesn’t matter too much what you call it, but you’ll want to use something descriptive so you can recognize the command in a menu later on.