If your PDF is too large to be sent via email, or you simply want to reduce your file’s size, it’s easy to compress PDF files on Windows 11. You have both desktop apps and online tools to do that.

Use a Free, No-Frills App to Compress Your PDF

The easiest way to compress a PDF on Windows 11 is to use a free app called Free PDF Compressor. This app offers a no-frills, easy way to reduce your PDF’s size.

To use it, launch the Free PDF Compressor site and download and install the app on your PC. Open the app, click "Browse" in the PDF File section, and select your PDF.

In the Output File section, click "Save As" and choose where you want to save the resulting PDF.

In the Settings section, choose how you want the app to compress your PDF. The available options are Screen, eBook, Printer, Prepress, and Default. Each option is self-explanatory and offers a unique file size. If you use an option and it doesn’t meet your expectations, you can re-compress your PDF using another option again.

To begin compressing your file, click "Compress."

The app will save the resulting file in the chosen folder.

Use Microsoft Word to Compress (Some) PDFs

Microsoft Word is meant to create Word documents, but you can use it to open, edit, and even compress PDF files. Word might make changes to your PDF’s layout, so this method is ideal if your PDF is not heavily formatted.

To use it, launch Word, choose Open > Browse, and select your PDF. Word will display a prompt saying there might be changes to your PDF’s layout. You’ll have to accept this prompt to continue; select "OK" to accept the prompt.

When the PDF is open, in Word’s top-left corner, click "File." From the left sidebar, choose More > Export. On the right, select Create PDF/XPS Document > Create PDF/XPS.

On the Publish as PDF or XPS window, at the bottom, enable "Minimum Size (Publishing Online)." This is the option that compresses your file. Then, choose a folder to save your file in. Click the "File Name" field and type a name for your file. Then, select "Publish."

Word has saved the compressed PDF in your chosen folder.

Use a Web-Based Tool to Reduce Your PDF’s Size

If you only have one or a few PDFs to compress and you don’t want to install or use a desktop app, utilize one of the many web-based apps. These tools operate from your web browser and let you reduce your PDF’s file size. Some of these tools are Smallpdf, iLovePDF, and PDF Compressor.

For privacy reasons, I don’t recommend using these web-based tools for any PDFs containing sensitive data. In that case, use one of the other offline methods.

To use Smallpdf, for example, launch its site, click "Choose Files," and select the PDF you want to compress. You can also drag and drop your file onto the site to upload it.

After the PDF is uploaded, on the right, click "Basic" or "Strong." Basic offers medium file size with standard resolution, whereas Strong offers better compression but comes with lower resolution. With its free plan, Smallpdf lets you use Strong only once, unfortunately.

After choosing an option, click "Compress."

When the site has compressed your PDF, in the right sidebar, click "Download" to save the PDF to your PC. To upload the file directly to Google Drive or Dropbox, click the down-arrow icon next to Download and choose the appropriate option.

After you’ve downloaded the file, remove the file from the site's servers. Do that by clicking the trash can icon and then choosing "Delete" in the open prompt.