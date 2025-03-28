Summary Excel has three visibility levels for worksheets: visible, hidden, and very hidden.

Making worksheets very hidden in Excel reduces the chances of other people accessing them.

To make a sheet very hidden, set its visibility to "xlsSheetVeryHidden" in the VBA window.

Excel has three levels of worksheet visibility: visible, hidden, and very hidden. While many people know about hiding and unhiding worksheets by right-clicking the tab area at the bottom of the workbook, this is only an intermediate way to remove Excel sheets from view.

Whether you want to tidy up your workbook tabs, have a dedicated sheet for drop-down list options and other controls, leave only the most important sheets visible, or conceal information you don't want others to see, you can make worksheets very hidden in Excel. Taking this step reduces the chances of other people making those worksheets visible again.

Here's how you can do this.

You can only apply this option to a worksheet if your Excel file has at least one other visible tab.

Before you start, make sure your workbook is saved by pressing Ctrl+S.

Now, press Alt+11 to open the Visual Basics For Applications (VBA) window, or add the Developer tab to the ribbon and click "Visual Basic."

The next steps involve activating the necessary panes that enable you to change a worksheet's visibility status to "Very Hidden." First, click "View" on the ribbon, then click "Project Explorer." If you prefer using Excel keyboard shortcuts, press Alt > V > Ctrl+R.