Are you unhappy with the content appearing on your Instagram feed? Unfortunately, there isn't a one-click solution to change what shows up on your feed. However, you can follow certain steps to clean up your Instagram feed and tailor it to something you'd prefer to see.

1 Unfollow Accounts You're No Longer Interested In

The first thing you should do to clean up your Instagram feed is to identify accounts that are posting content you don’t want to see. Most public Instagram pages post content based on sponsor demands.

It's possible that a page you follow has received sponsorship from a brand that requests content that doesn’t align with your interests. In this case, it’s best to unfollow those pages. You can do this by tapping on the account's name, selecting the "Following" option, and then choosing "Unfollow."

2 Hide Ads You're Not Interested In

The ads you see on your Instagram feed are related to things you typically search for online or on Instagram. However, you may not want to see ads of a particular type on your feed. In this case, you can simply let Instagram know that you're not interested in seeing those ads and train the algorithm to show you fewer of them.

To do this, tap the three dots next to the account name that posted the ad, and then choose "Hide Ad." After that, select a reason for hiding the ad from your feed.

That’s it! You won’t see more of those ads on your Instagram feed in the future.

3 Engage More With Accounts You Want to See

If you follow a lot of accounts on Instagram, there's a high chance that the content you most want to see gets pushed down by posts from other accounts you follow. In this case, you'll need to train the Instagram algorithm to prioritize content from certain accounts.

You can do this by engaging more with the accounts whose content you want to see on your Instagram feed more often. You should like the content they post, regularly comment on the reels and posts from those accounts, and share their posts with your friends.

Practicing these steps for a while will train the Instagram algorithm, and you'll notice that it starts prioritizing and showing more content from those accounts instead of others.

4 Mark Accounts as Favorites

In addition to engaging more with accounts whose content you want to see, you can also mark those accounts as favorites so that you never miss any content they post. Marking these accounts as favorites will ensure that Instagram shows you their content as soon as it's posted.

To mark an account as a favorite on Instagram, tap the three dots next to the account name and choose the "Add to Favorites" option from the menu that appears.

5 Change the Suggested Content Settings

On your Instagram feed, you may occasionally see content from accounts you don’t even follow. Instagram does this to help you discover more accounts you might want to follow. It determines which accounts to show you on your feed by monitoring your activity on the platform—the types of accounts and content you engage with the most.

However, if you don't want to see certain types of accounts or post suggestions on your Instagram feed, you need to adjust the suggested content settings. To do this, go to your Instagram profile, tap the hamburger menu, and choose "Settings and Privacy." Then, select "Suggested Content."