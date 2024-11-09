Key Takeaways A decent budget CPU that will set you back $100 or less is sufficient for office work and everyday computing tasks.

A budget mini PC is generally a better choice than building a desktop PC for office work since it offers a similar level of power while costing less and having a smaller footprint than any desktop computer.

You should also consider buying a budget laptop; they offer the benefit of mobility while packing the same amount of power as budget mini PCs and affordable DIY desktop machines.

When building an office PC for lightweight work, you shouldn't overspend on the CPU, but neither should you just get the most affordable desktop processor you can find. A budget mini PC or an affordable laptop can also play the role of an office and everyday computing machine rather successfully.

Just Get a Decent Budget CPU

A desktop PC used for office work, such as Microsoft Office suite or Google Docs and Sheets, and everyday computing tasks that include browser-based work, content consumption, and some light photo editing, can power through said tasks with any decent budget desktop CPU under its hood.

As long as it's a newer model with at least four cores, it will chew through anything you throw at it without breaking a sweat, as well as pack enough muscle to provide a seamless multitasking experience. You can even get by with a decent dual-core CPU, as long as you keep your expectations in check and don't expect great multitasking performance with zero hitching when switching between active windows or browser tabs.

I bought myself an Intel Pentium G4560, a two-core design, in early 2017 to serve me as a budget gaming and productivity CPU, and it performed commendably for three and a half years before I retired it.

The tiny chip delivered enough power to keep my PC running when writing in Microsoft Word and Google Docs while keeping a bunch of tabs open in Google Chrome. There was a split-second slowdown when switching between browser tabs that played video content, for instance, but other than that, the Pentium G4560 delivered more than enough performance for my daily workflow.

Seven years later, a similarly priced modern CPU is all you need for office work and lightweight computing. Something like a dual-core Intel 300 CPU packs enough horsepower for anything that a regular office worker might use it for, but the problem here is that the Intel 300 is massively overpriced, selling for $150 on Amazon, which leads me to my next point.

Don't just get any budget CPU; get one that combines solid performance with an attractive price. In general, you shouldn't spend more than $100 on a CPU used for lightweight tasks. Luckily, the sub-$100 price bracket offers a couple of great choices.

The best one as of this writing is the Intel Core i3-12100F, a capable 4-core CPU you can get for $80. The AMD Ryzen 5 4500, a six-core design, is another solid choice if you buy it for $80 or less. The Ryzen 4500 often goes on sale on Amazon, so watch for the next sale and grab it if the price's below $80.

Intel Core I3-12100F $77 $84 Save $7 The Intel Core I3-12100F is an amazing CPU for $100 or less. It's perfect for any home PC and more than a decent choice for an entry-level gaming PC. $77 at Amazon See at Target

The catch with these two CPUs is that they both lack an iGPU. In other words, you'll have to get a basic graphics card to send the video signal to the monitor, whereas CPUs that include integrated graphics cost as much as you'd pay for a CPU and a basic graphics card combo.

This complicates things and increases the cost of the PC. If you ask me, you'd be better off getting an affordable mini PC or laptop if you care about mobility, instead of building a desktop PC for the office and "every day," non-CPU-intensive work.

Budget Laptops and Mini PCs Are Also Great for Office Work and General Computing Tasks

Mini PCs are becoming more capable and affordable by the day. Nowadays, you can get a decent mini PC for less than $200, much less than you'd have to pay for an equivalent desktop office workstation. If your needs don't include 3D gaming or demanding productivity apps, I'd recommend a budget mini PC over building a desktop PC any day of the week.

The MINISFORUM UN100L, our best budget mini PC recommendation, is a fantastic choice for people who just need an office machine. It only costs $150, and for the money, it delivers a two-core CPU, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, multiple USB 3.2 ports, support for multi-monitor setup, and built-in Wi-Fi. A similar desktop PC would cost you at least double the price of the UN100L, making this mini PC a much more affordable solution than building a desktop office machine.

MINISFORUM UN100L The MINISFORUM UN100L is a wonderful budget mini PC. It's powerful enough for office work, content consumption, and light gaming, and it excels at emulating classic game consoles. It comes with an upgradable SSD and space for a 2.5-inch HDD or SSD, and it can be yours for $150, which is a steal! $150 at Amazon

The GMKtec NucBox 5, another recommendation from our best mini PC roundup, costs just $10 more and offers similar specs with the added advantage of being super compact. Lastly, for $210, you can get the Beelink S12 Pro that packs 16GB of RAM, 500GB of SSD storage, and Wi-Fi 6, a tiny yet mighty PC that will serve your needs for a long time.

Beelink Mini S12 Pro The Beelink Mini S12 Pro packs a lot for less than $200. The CPU is powerful enough for everyday tasks, there is16GB of memory, an iGPU capable of playing 4K videos, a 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, all inside a tiny case that can fit anywhere. $209 at Amazon

In general, when shopping for a mini PC, make sure it comes with at least 8GB of memory, includes at least 128GB of SSD storage, and either comes with an Ethernet port or built-in Wi-Fi.

You've also got budget laptops that cost more than the listed mini PCs but offer the benefit of mobility and not having to spend extra on peripherals. Our budget laptop roundup has a number of great choices, any of which is more than capable of tackling everyday office and lightweight, general computing tasks. If none of the listed choices satisfy your needs, read our PSA concerning shopping for a budget laptop before you start searching for one.

While a decent budget desktop CPU has more than enough horsepower for any office and light productivity task it might tackle, building a desktop PC for office and everyday computing can cost you more than buying a budget mini PC that will perform almost the same but also come in a nice, compact chassis that has a smaller footprint than even a Mini-ITX desktop enclosure. If you care about mobility, a budget laptop is yet again a better choice than a DIY desktop machine.