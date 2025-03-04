Summary Aperture and focal length are two crucial specs to understand when picking out a telescope.

The larger the lens and mirrors, for the most part, the better the view.

A computerized telescope can find celestial objects for you, while built-in cameras provide a fun way to preserve memories for later.

Like any hobby, getting started with a telescope is intimidating when you have no idea how to begin. Now that I've gone through the learning pains, here's what I have to share.

There Are Two Essential Specs to Look For

Whenever I got my hands on a telescope in the past and found I couldn't see anything, my first assumption was that I was doing it wrong. Turns out, there are many telescopes aimed at beginners that aren't powerful enough to actually see anything other than the moon, and they look blurry while doing so. Like a pair of binoculars, you can't see any further than the lens will allow.

There are two vital specs to understand when picking out a telescope that will sound familiar if you've shopped for a DSLR camera before.

Aperture

Aperture refers to the opening that takes in light or, depending on the type of telescope you have, the mirror inside that reflects the light. In either case, aperture describes how much light your telescope can take in. A telescope can't provide a clear image if it can't take in much light. Nor can a telescope see very far if it can't pick up on faint light in the distance.

Celestron says the telescope I'm using, Model 114LCM, has an aperture of 114mm. This is the size of the reflector inside the scope. Bigger is better. A new model of the same telescope has since come out with an aperture of 125mm.

Focal Length

Focal length determines your field of view. In technical terms, focal length is the distance from light's entry point into your telescope (or from the internal mirror that's reflecting light), to the focal point (located right in front of the eyepiece).

I'm working with a telescope that has a focal length of 1000mm. A longer focal length leads to a more magnified image with a smaller field of view, which is great for observing the moon or specific planets. A shorter focal length, with a larger field of view, may be more ideal for making out parts of the Milky Way.

There are different ways to make a telescope, so while this information is true in general for the majority of telescopes, there are specialized models that flip the script. Some may have more mirrors and are able to see further using smaller components.

The Bigger the Mirror, the Better Your View

So what do you actually look for? In general, get the biggest mirror your budget will allow for. If your telescope has a large mirror, it can offer a wider view of the night sky and see celestial objects that the human eye or a weaker telescope cannot see.

For example, the 8-inch Sky-Watcher Classic Dobsonian telescope has a 203mm mirror. That's approaching twice the size of the mirror in my telescope! This telescope can not only see more, but the images are clearer and more detailed.

What's the catch? With a large mirror comes more weight. That makes this a telescope that is inherently less portable and more fragile. If you primarily watch stars from home, awesome! If you have to travel to places in order to access views of the sky with less light pollution, this may not be ideal.

With any telescope, you want to be sure you're getting one with a study tripod, so check out reviews for that.

Let the Computer Aim for You

I'll let you in on a secret—I have no idea how to find stars in the sky. Sure, I can look up and spot the moon. Sometimes I can even take a good stab at figuring out which bright star is actually Venus or Mars. But if you want someone to pull out a telescope and angle it, by hand, at what you're trying to see, I'm not your guy (at least not yet).

That's why a computerized telescope is a must-have for casual stargazers getting into the hobby for the first time. With mine, I can simply press a button on a remote and watch as the telescope angles itself toward a given planet, star, or other celestial object.

Different models work differently, with varying degrees of accuracy. I can't speak to which brand is best. I do know Celestron includes the ability for me to ask the computer for views of planets, various stars, constellations, and more. It even has built-in tours for absolute beginners who don't even know what's interesting to see. No judgment here, my imagination still hasn't expanded far from the moon and planets. Fortunately, I have colleagues who recommend checking out meteor showers or even tracking the International Space Station.

My telescope requires a remote to operate, one that looks and feels like a wired phone from the 1990s.

There are newer, pricier options that can pair with a smartphone and let you do everything through an app. There are pros and cons to each. A telescope that isn't app-dependent is one you know will continue to function even without ongoing software support from the manufacturer, but using it will likely feel clunkier.

That's not to say that you have to use a computerized telescope to see anything! If electronics are a bit out of your budget, it helps to have a pair of binoculars to help you differentiate between celestial objects before you look for them with your scope. Here's one of many tips for those new to stargazing—a beginner can actually see quite a bit with just a pair of binoculars, doing without a telescope entirely!

My telescope also has a smaller finder scope with a laser pointer attached. You can buy these for telescopes that don't come with one and use them to help with alignment.

At this point, I hope you feel motivated to pick out a telescope and set your sights on the stars. But if you still lack any desire to do your own research, know that the Celestron NexStar 5SE computerized telescope is the newer version of the one I have, and I agree with Wirecutter that most beginners would be pleased with it. This model holds your hand enough to help you decide if this hobby is a good fit for you, and if the telescope isn't quite doing what you want, you'll probably walk away with a clearer idea of what exactly you want next time around.