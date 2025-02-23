Summary To view each app's past battery usage, head into Settings > System > Power & Battery and review the "Battery Usage Per App" section.

To view real-time battery usage, open Task Manager, access the "Processes" tab, and look at the value of the "Power Usage" column.

You can generate a battery health report from PowerShell by running the powercfg /batteryreport /output "C:\battery-report.html" command.

If your Windows 11 laptop’s battery drains out pretty quickly, review the apps consuming the most power. You can review the installed apps’ past and current power usage using just the built-in tools.

View Battery Usage History With Settings

Windows 11’s built-in Settings app allows you to view the battery usage history of your installed apps. This way you can see what app has used the most amount of battery power.

To do that, open Settings using Windows+i. From the left sidebar, select "System." On the right pane, choose "Power & Battery."

In the Battery section, choose "Battery Usage." In the open graph’s top-right corner, click the drop-down menu and select "Last 24 Hours" or "Last 7 Days" (depending on what you want to see).

In the Battery Usage Per App section, you’ll see each installed app’s battery usage. Next to each app, you’ll see the battery usage in percentage. Beneath each app, you will find the app’s current as well as background battery usage.

If you’d like to sort the apps, in the top-right corner, click the "Sort By" drop-down menu and choose Overall Usage, In Use, Background, or Name.

If you want to prevent an app from running in the background and consuming the battery power, next to that app on the list, click the three dots and choose "Manage Background Activity." On the open page, select the "Let This App Run in the Background" drop-down menu and choose "Never."

If you don’t use an app anymore on your PC, it’s a good idea to get rid of it so that it never consumes your battery power. To do that, head into Settings > Apps > Installed Apps. Next to an unused app, click the three dots and choose "Uninstall." Select "Uninstall" in the prompt.

Monitor Real-Time Battery Usage With Task Manager

Task Manager allows you to see your apps’ battery usage in real-time. This lets you check what app is using what amount of battery power at any given point.

To do that, open Task Manager. Right-click the Windows taskbar and choose "Task Manager." Alternatively, press Ctrl+Shift+Esc.

In Task Manager, from the left sidebar, select "Processes."

On the right pane, look for the values in the "Power Usage" column. If this column isn’t visible, right-click an existing column and enable "Power Usage."

The Power Usage column lists each running app’s battery usage. It displays three values: Very High, High, and Low.