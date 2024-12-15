It’s ridiculously easy to fake screenshots with tools freely available online. That's why there are more convincing scammers on the internet than ever. So it’s time we upgraded our detection skills too. Let me show you a few neat ways to spot a fake screenshot.

Be Wary of Desktop Screenshots

I wouldn’t trust any random screenshot taken inside a desktop web browser. Chrome, Firefox, and their many derivatives let you edit the code of the page itself. With little to no effort, you can change just about any element of a web page. It’s called Inspect Element. Just right-click with your mouse anywhere on a website to open the browser context menu. You’ll see “Inspect” at the bottom of it.

The Inspect Element shows the HTML, CSS, and Javascript code that make up a website. Editing this code will make a perfectly convincing forgery. You don’t even need to know coding to make small edits here and there. For example, you could highlight any text on a page and replace it in two quick steps. Of course, the website will go back to the original when you refresh the page, but it’s plenty good for screenshots or screen sharing.

If you absolutely had to rely on a screenshot like that from a stranger, I would have them refresh the website on video to verify its authenticity (but even that’s not foolproof).

Phone screens are a different game. Most of the time, there are tell-tale signs without getting technical with it. You can be more technical with Image forensics tools; I’ll show you how. They are a big help. But spotting fake phone screenshots (which we deal with more than desktop screenshots anyway) is not always an exact science.

Unfortunately, if a forger is motivated and skilled enough, sometimes it’s impossible to detect the fake. As opposed to camera photos, screenshots of phone screens just aren’t a technical challenge for anyone who knows basic Photoshop.

With that out of the way, here are the tell-tale signs that I brought up earlier.

Look For Pixel Inconsistencies

If a forger is faking a receipt, they most likely will copy and paste elements of the image. It creates little patches of pixels that don’t line up perfectly with the rest of the image. In this case, you’ll pay close attention to two things: the amounts and the dates. Zoom into the image and look for subtle inconsistencies.

You might find some out of place blurriness or sharpness. The original screenshot will have the same resolution everywhere. Unnatural color gradations or subtle shifts in the shadows could give away a fake too.

Font and Spacing Could Be Off

Not everyone can identify a font. Even skilled graphic designers can have trouble with finding the exact font that’s captured in a screenshot. Phone apps rarely use Arial, Times New Roman, or common fonts like that. When a forger can’t find the exact match, they might edit the text with a similar looking font.