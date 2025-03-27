Summary Mercury's extreme temperatures range from 800F to -290F, making survival challenging.

Goldilocks zones with moderate temperatures exist near Mercury's terminator.

Mercury's slow rotation speed means you could walk at 3mph and outpace the Sun.

I remember learning two facts about Mercury in quick succession: that it was extremely hot on one side and extremely cold on the other, that the planet rotates very slowly. I always wondered if there was a zone somewhere in the middle where the temperature was moderate enough to survive. So I did the math.

Mercury Has Huge Extremes of Temperature

Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun, coming as close as 28.6 million miles at its closest point (perihelion) and moving as far away as 43.4 million miles at its furthest point (aphelion). That means that even at its furthest from the Sun it’s still less than half the distance from our star as the planet you’re standing on right now.

It’s no surprise then, that Mercury can get very, very hot. Daytime temperatures on Mercury can reach 800F (430C) which is hot enough that if you have a piece of lead or zinc with you, it’s going to melt.

What is more of a surprise is that, despite sitting so close to the Sun, Mercury can get seriously cold. Since Mercury doesn’t have an atmosphere to trap the heat at night, the side of Mercury that’s facing away from the Sun can get as cold as -290F (-180C). In fact, images captured of Mercury's northern pole by the MESSENGER space probe in 2015 show what may be water ice on the planet closest to the Sun.

Somewhere on Mercury the Temperature is Just Right

Mercury has the most extreme range of temperatures of any planet in our solar system, with the difference in temperature across the planet reaching well over 1000F. Since Mercury doesn’t have an atmosphere to retain and distribute heat, the changes in temperature can also be fairly abrupt.