Key Takeaways Use custom shortcuts to make your iPhone's Action Button perform different actions based on the current Focus mode.

Create an "If Focus Mode is X" shortcut using the "If" action to trigger different actions based on the Focus mode your in.

Set your custom shortcut to the Action button in Settings to automate actions based on the current Focus mode.

The biggest problem with the Action button found on iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro models is that it can only be set to do one thing. However, by setting it to run a custom shortcut, you can get your Action button to perform different actions depending on which Focus mode your iPhone is in.

Creating a Shortcut Using the "If" Function

If you use Focus modes on your iPhone, you can create an iPhone shortcut and link it to your Action button to make it do different things depending on the current Focus mode.

For example, you might want your Action button to open WhatsApp most of the time. However, when your iPhone is in Sleep Focus, it might be more useful for your Action button to toggle your flashlight on and off so that you can find your way to the bathroom during the night. The good news is that you can get your Action Button to do both things, automatically changing its function when a different Focus mode is on.

In order to create a shortcut for this, you'll need to use the "If" function. That way your shortcut will perform one set of instructions if certain criteria are met, and a different set of instructions if they're not. For example, you can create a shortcut that will toggle your flashlight if the Sleep Focus is enabled and open WhatsApp if it isn't.

Once you've created your custom shortcut, you can set your Action Button to run that shortcut whenever it's pressed. Your Action Button will then automatically perform the different actions depending on whether Sleep Focus is on or off.

How to Create an "If Focus Mode Is X" Shortcut

To perform different actions depending on the current Focus mode, your shortcut will need to know what the current Focus mode is. The "Get Current Focus" action returns the name of the Focus mode that's currently in use, which can then be combined with the "If" action to create an "If Focus Mode is X" shortcut.

Open Shortcuts and tap the "+" (plus) icon at the top of the screen. Tap "Search Actions," type "Focus" and select the "Get Current Focus" action.

Search for "If" and add the "If" action . Tap "Icon" and select "Name." Tap the cross to close the window, then tap "Anything" and enter the name of a Focus, such as "Sleep."