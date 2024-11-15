Key Takeaways Create custom shortcuts based on location with the "If" action in the Shortcuts app.

Use the "Get Distance" action to set up "If Distance From Home" shortcuts for home and away actions.

Assign the custom shortcut to the Action Button to run specific actions depending on your location.

Do you wish the Action Button on your iPhone 16 or iPhone 15 Pro could do more than one thing? Create a custom shortcut that will perform different actions depending on your current location and then set your Action Button to run this shortcut. Here's how it works.

Creating a Shortcut Using the IF Action

When you're out, you might not want your Action Button to do the same thing as it does at home. For example, if you're at home, you might want your Action Button to read your emails out loud while you get on with something else. You probably wouldn't ever use this when you're out in public, however, so it might be more useful if your Action Button could instead request an Uber to your home address.

The good news is that it's possible to get your Action Button to do exactly that. You can create a custom shortcut in the Shortcuts app that will perform one action if you're at home, and a different action if your distance from home is above a set threshold. By assigning this shortcut to the Action Button, it will automatically perform the appropriate actions depending on whether you're at home.

To create your custom shortcut, you'll need to use the "If" action in the Shortcuts app. This action will run one set of instructions if specific criteria are met, and a different set if they're not.

How to Create an "If Distance From Home" Shortcut

The Shortcuts app includes a "Get Distance" action that will return the distance of your current location from any end location you specify. By setting the end location to your home address, the shortcut will determine how far you are from home. You can then combine this with the "If" action to create an "If Distance From Home" shortcut that will do different things depending on your distance from home.

For this example, the shortcut will use the "Start Speak Screen" action when you're at home. If you open your email app, you can press the Action Button to have your emails read aloud. When you're away from home, the shortcut will request an Uber to your home address. You'll need to have the Uber app installed and be signed in to your account for this to work.

Open Shortcuts and tap the "+" (plus) button in the top right corner. Tap "Search Actions," type "Get Distance" then select the "Get Distance" action from the result. Tap "End Location" and enter your home address. Select the address pin from the results and tap "Done."

Close

Search for "If" and select the "If" action from the results. Tap "Is" and select "Is Less Than." Tap "Number" and type "0.1." This will perform an action if you're less than 0.1 miles from your home address.