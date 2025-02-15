Most Microsoft apps use the same font by default. However, if you want to always use a different font in one or all of your desktop 365 apps, you can change the default manually. Although you can't change the default font for all apps at the same time, here's how to do it separately in each program.

Changing the default font does not affect the fonts used in Word, Excel's, and PowerPoint's templates, as their designs are pre-formatted with selected typefaces.

Changing Word's Default Font

To change the default font in Microsoft Word, click the dialog box launcher icon in the bottom-right corner of the Font group of the Home tab on the ribbon.

Here, select the font you want to set as the default, and review the other font settings, such as the style, size, and color. See the bottom of the dialog box for a preview of how your new settings will look.

When you're happy with the changes, click "Set As Default."

Finally, to ensure the changes apply to all future Word documents, check "All Documents Based On The Normal Template," and click "OK."

If you already have text in the current document, you will see it change to the new default, and all future documents will also adopt the changes. The changes you made will not affect any other documents you already have open or any documents you have already saved and closed.

Changing Excel's Default Font

Changing the default font in Excel requires you to open the Excel Options window, which you can do either by clicking File > Options or using the Microsoft Excel keyboard shortcut Alt > F > T.