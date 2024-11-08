Key Takeaways Customize the Action Button on iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro models to perform different functions based on phone orientation.

The Action Button on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro models can only perform one action by default. However, you can assign it to run a custom shortcut that will automatically change what the Action Button does depending on the orientation of your iPhone.

Using the "If" Action in Shortcuts

One of the most useful features of the Action Button is that it can be used to run a shortcut. This means you can make the Action Button do almost anything you want. By creating a shortcut that considers the current orientation of your iPhone, you can make your Action Button do one thing when your iPhone is landscape, and something else when your iPhone is portrait, doubling its usefulness.

For example, you might want your Action Button to toggle the Do Not Disturb Focus when your iPhone is in most orientations but have it play or pause the current media when you're watching a show on Netflix with your iPhone in landscape orientation.

To do this, you'll need to use the "If" action in your shortcut. This action causes the shortcut to perform one action if the criteria are met, and a different action if they're not. For example, your shortcut can check if the iPhone is in landscape mode, and pause your media if it is, or toggle Do Not Disturb if it isn't.

Once you've created your shortcut, you can assign it to the Action Button. Pressing the Action Button will then perform the appropriate action depending on whether your iPhone is in landscape mode or not.

How to Create an "If iPhone Orientation is X" Shortcut

Your shortcut will need to know the current orientation of your iPhone to perform different actions based on how it's oriented. The "Get Orientation" action returns the current orientation of your iPhone; you can combine this with the "If" action to create an "If iPhone Orientation is X" shortcut for your Action Button.

Open the Shortcuts app (download it from the App Store if you don't have it) and tap the "+" (plus) icon at the top of the screen. Tap "Search Actions" and type "orientation" then pick "Get Orientation" from the results.

Tap "Search Actions" again, type "If" and select "If" from the results. Tap "Choose" and select "Landscape Right." This is the landscape orientation with the Action Button at the top of your iPhone.