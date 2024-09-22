Did you know you can cancel your paid Sling TV subscription and use your login to keep watching content for free? Well, now you do. Sling Freestream lets you access hundreds of channels and thousands of on-demand titles—we'll show you how to find it.

How to Cancel Sling TV

Like most live-streaming platforms, Sling TV offers services on a month-to-month basis. You don't have to battle with customer service to end your subscription. If you gave Sling TV a try and it's not for you, you can cancel it in a few steps:

Go to the "My Account" link on your Sling TV dashboard on a web browser. Click the blue "Cancel Subscription" link in the "Your Subscription" section. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the application.

If you run into trouble, you can also use the Sling TV chat feature to get help canceling your service.

It's worth noting that you can also pause Sling TV instead of canceling it. Go to "Edit Subscription" in your "My Account" screen and then choose "Pause Subscription." You can pause for one, two, or three months. Just keep in mind that if you pause for more than one month, you'll lose your DVR recordings.

Difference Between Sling TV Plans and Sling Freestream

Once your paid subscription is done, you can still use Sling to watch TV and access on-demand content. The streamer's Sling Freestream service only requires a free login to get started. Since you don't pay to sign up, you never need to cancel this service officially.

Sling Freestream has more than 500 channels. While you won't find a lot of the networks that are on Sling TV or other cable alternatives, there are definitely some channels of note. Here is a sampling of the networks available for free on Sling Freestream:

ABC News Live

CBS News 24/7

BET Pluto

AMC Thrillers

PBS Food

HSN

BBC Travel

BBC Earth

Aside from the channel lineups, the primary differences between Sling TV and Sling Freestream include:

Price DVR Storage Simultaneous Streams Sling TV $40-$55 50 hours (200 with upgrade) Yes Sling Freestream Free 10 hours No

How to Use Sling Freestream

You can use your previous Sling TV login to access Sling Freestream, even if you cancel your account. If you're brand new or want to create a different account, it's easy.

To sign up for Sling Freestream, go to sling.com/freestream and click on the "Create Free Account" button.

You'll be asked to enter your email address, create a password, and provide your zip code. That's it.

Next, you'll get a welcome screen, and you can click "Start Streaming" to get going.

On the next screen, you can toggle between "Home, "Guide," "DVR," and "On-Demand" to find content. The "Guide" button lets you find live channels.

Can You Sign Up for Sling TV Again?

Yes, you can sign up for Sling TV again if you cancel it. And you can still use Sling Freestream to access the additional channels you enjoy there.

In fact, Sling TV has a "Restart" option for people who want to reactivate their previous plan. You can either restart the same paid plan you previously had or choose a new one. Keep in mind that you will no longer be considered a new user, so some discounts won't be available for your new Sling TV plan (including first-month discounts).

Even if you love your Sling TV service, pausing your service and using Sling Freestream can be a great option for people who are going on vacation or know they won't be using their account much for a few months. Or, give Sling Freestream a chance and then upgrade to a paid account at any time if you decide you just have to have access to ESPN and CNN.