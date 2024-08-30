Key Takeaways Pick ambidextrous mice for symmetrical design and grip style flexibility.

Opt for wireless mice to avoid cable drag and embrace low latency features.

If possible, test the mouse in-store and check reviews from other left-handed people.

One of the least talked about problems that lefties face is buying PC peripherals. Although I'm a lefty who has long given up on using my mouse left-handed, having submitted to the greater forces of the righties, I still want to help my fellow lefties pick the best mouse for their needs.

Ambidextrous Mice Are Your Best Bet

I hate to say this, but purpose-built mice for lefties are a thing of the past. Razer is well-known for its dedication to left-handed gamers and the creation of left-handed versions of their most popular mice, but the only left-handed model they still sell is the Razer Naga. While the Naga is an impressive MMO mouse, it's not for everyone. I like having a few extra side buttons on my mouse, but MMO mice essentially have a mini keypad strapped to the side.

Goran Damnjanovic/How-To Geek

If you want a modern mouse with a high-end sensor, fancy switches, and a fast polling rate, your only real choice is an ambidextrous mouse. Your only other option is asymmetrical mice that are contoured for the right hand. Just be wary that some mice that look ambidextrous can still favor righties in their design, even if they don't have a thumb rest. Pay attention to the overall mouse shape and button curvature, as it's awkward to press the mouse buttons with the "wrong" finger.

So, look for mice that are 100% symmetrical on both sides and can work with any mouse grip style. A great option is the Logitech G903 Lightspeed, as it has side buttons on both sides. You can swap out the left-side buttons with blanks, effectively creating a true left-handed mouse.

Go Wireless

Dealing with your mouse on the left is difficult enough; having to wrestle with the cable just adds a layer of frustration on top. Mouse bungees can help in a pinch, but they also create some cable drag compared to wireless. Plus, if you share your PC with family members, the righties can easily move the wireless mouse to the right without having to worry about cables.

Don't be scared of wireless if you want a high-end gaming mouse. Modern wireless mice have very low latency and won't affect your gameplay—the majority of esports pros use wireless mice nowadays. I have no complaints about my wireless (right-handed) G502. The battery lasts about a week with RGB on. If wireless mice are good enough for pros, they're good enough for you and me!

Mark LoProto / How-To Geek

If Possible, Test the Mouse First

Reading and watching online reviews of popular mice is one thing. Using the mouse, for real, is a completely different can of worms, as you won't know if you like how it feels in your hand until you have a chance to hold it. Thankfully, computer stores often have mice on display, and if they don't, you can still ask an employee to open the box for you. Just holding the mouse in your hand will give you an immediate idea of how the mouse feels in your left hand, but test the mouse out in a game if the store allows it.

See What Left-Handers Say About the Mouse

Us lefties are everywhere. Even if you don't have any lefty friends who can recommend some mice to you, you can always scour the web for answers. Once you've found an ambidextrous mouse you really like but aren't sure if it's suitable for left-handed use, check what the reviews say. Don't spend money until you're 100% sure that you found your Excalibur.

Amazon probably has lefties in the reviews section, but you can also check Reddit, YouTube, social media, and maybe even game-specific forums if you're looking for a mouse that's good for first-person shooters or MOBAs.

Don’t Forget About Build Quality

If you ask me, a mouse is only as good as its build quality. It doesn't matter that a mouse is the most comfortable left-handed mouse ever, if it sucks. The plastic and rubberized grips have to withstand hundreds of hours of daily use, so look for something durable. Also, you need high-quality micro switches that can withstand many millions of clicks, at least for the left and right mouse buttons. Avoid buying the cheapest models, as they're probably not very good, and you'll have to replace them frequently. Investing in a good mouse from the get-go is a wiser choice.

Ismar Hrnjicevic / How-To Geek

You likely won't be able to find a mouse that's comfortable for lefties and also ticks all the other boxes, but that's okay. If the switches can be easily replaced, and if replacement parts are readily available, the mouse is still worth buying, as you can always repair and upgrade it down the line.

Once you have found a good left-handed mouse, it's time to reconsider a few other factors, such as your keyboard layout. My colleague Zachary is a left-handed gamer who has a few tips on how to customize your lefty gaming experience.