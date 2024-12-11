Key Takeaways Finder makes it easy to rename multiple files efficiently thanks to its built-in batch rename tool, no third-party apps necessary..

To get started, select multiple files by holding Command or Shift and clicking, then choose "Rename Files" from the right-click menu.

Make sure you view the preview pane before commiting to a batch rename, and consider duplicating important folders just in case (you can also Edit > Undo or Command+Z if something goes wrong).

Tired of renaming files one by one? Your Mac has a powerful built-in tool for renaming multiple files at once, whether you need to fix a typo across dozens of vacation photos or add sequential numbers to a hundred work documents. The best part: it’s easy to use.

Rename: More Than Meets the Eye

The Mac's batch rename feature is hiding in plain sight inside Finder. Select multiple files, right-click (or Control-click), and you'll find "Rename X Items" in the menu. This opens a panel with three powerful renaming formats that handle everything from simple text changes to complex numbering schemes.

First, “Replace Text” works like Find & Replace in a text editor, letting you swap out specific text in filenames. Think of it as search-and-replace for your files—perfect for fixing that "Vaccation_2024" typo in an entire folder of photos.

Next, “Add Text” inserts text before or after existing filenames. Maybe you want to add "Client_" to the start of every document in a project folder, or append "_FINAL" to a batch of completed designs.

Finally, “Format” creates structured names with custom numbering. Imagine turning "IMG_1234.jpg", "DSC_5678.jpg", and "PHOTO_9012.jpg" into a clean sequence like "Vacation_001.jpg", "Vacation_002.jpg", and "Vacation_003.jpg".

How to Select Multiple Files for Renaming

Before we dive into renaming tricks, let's master file selection. For consecutive files, click the first file (say, IMG_0001.jpg), hold Shift, then click the last file (IMG_0050.jpg)—this selects everything in between, perfect for renaming an entire photo shoot at once.

For cherry-picking specific files, hold Command while clicking each file you want. This works great when you need to rename only certain files in a folder, like selecting just the JPEGs while leaving the RAW files untouched. Of course, in that instance, you could also sort the Kind column alphabetically, then bulk select like in the previous step, but I digress.

Using the Replace Text Option

Let's tackle a real-world example: You've imported photos from your camera, but they all have generic names like "DSC_0001.jpg". After selecting your files and choosing "Rename X Items", pick "Replace Text" from the dropdown menu. Type "DSC" in the "Find" field and "Hawaii" in the "Replace with" field.

The preview shows the transformation: "DSC_0001.jpg" becomes "Hawaii_0001.jpg", "DSC_0002.jpg" becomes "Hawaii_0002.jpg", and so on. Finder even maintains the original numbering, keeping your photos in order.

Adding Text to File Names

The "Add Text" format is perfect for categorizing files without disturbing their existing names. Choose between adding text before or after the current filename. For example, adding "2024_" at the start transforms "January_Report.pdf" into "2024_January_Report.pdf", while appending "_v2" at the end creates "January_Report_v2.pdf".

This comes in handy when you're organizing files by year, marking edited versions, or adding project codes to a batch of documents.

Filename Format Options

Format is where things get interesting, offering several structured approaches. "Name and Index" turns files into "Project 1", "Project 2", and so on. You can start the numbering at any point. "Name and Counter" offers more padding compared to the previous: "Project 1" becomes "Project 00001", etc. Finally, "Name and Date" automatically adds the current timestamp to either the beginning or end of each filename.

Tips for a Successful Batch

Always check the preview pane before committing, it's your safety net. If renaming "Report_v1.docx" to "Report_v2.docx" would conflict with an existing file, Finder will show you how it plans to handle the collision.

Did you make a mistake? Command+Z (or Edit > Undo) is your friend, instantly reverting your batch rename operation. And if you're working with important files, consider making a backup copy of the folder before experimenting with batch renaming.

Batch renaming in Finder transforms tedious file management into a quick operation. Whether you're organizing years of family photos or managing complex work projects, these tools help keep your files structured and sensible.

It's just one of the many Finder features you should be using!