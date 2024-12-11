If you’re looking to install multiple apps on your Windows 11 PC, you can use a bulk-install method to save time and streamline the process. Here are your options.

Winget

Winget is a built-in Windows Package Manager utility that allows you to find and install apps on your PC. It supports installing apps in bulk.

Since the tool is already built into your system, you can start using it right away. You’ll first find the apps to install, note those apps’ IDs, and then use those IDs in a command to install all apps at once.

Start the process by opening Windows Search (press Windows+S), typing Command Prompt, and selecting "Run as Administrator." Choose "Yes" in the User Account Control prompt.

On the Command Prompt window, type the following command. Replace "AppName" with the app you want to find.

winget search “AppName”

For example, to find ShareX, you’ll use the following command:

winget search “ShareX”

When you see your app in the search results, note the app’s ID. You’ll use this ID to install the app.

Run the search command above to find the IDs of all the apps you want to install. Once you’ve gathered the required IDs, run the following command. Here, replace "App1," "App2," and "App3" with the IDs of the apps you’ve noted.

winget install --id=App1 && winget install --id=App2 && winget install --id=App3

You can add more apps by extending the command format.

Winget will start downloading and installing the specified apps. This can take anywhere from a few minutes to several minutes, depending on your internet connection speed and the number of apps you’ve chosen.

Winstall

Winstall is basically Winget’s web and graphical version. It allows you to pick the apps you want to install and then generates a script that installs those apps via Winget.

To use it, launch your preferred web browser and access the Winstall site. At the top of the site, click "Apps" to view the available apps. On the app list, select the app you want to install.

On the page that opens, click "Select App" to add the app to your installation list. Then, return to the app page by selecting "Apps" at the top aand repeat the process for all the apps you want to install.

You can use the search box at the top to find your favorite apps quickly.

When you’ve added all your apps, at the bottom of the site, click "Generate Script."

On the following page, above the text box, choose "Batch." Then, beneath the box, click "Copy to Clipboard." This copies the command that installs your chosen apps.

You can use the PowerShell option as well to generate a script that installs your chosen apps via Windows 11’s PowerShell utility.

Access Windows Search (press Windows+S), type Command Prompt, and select "Run as Administrator." Choose "Yes" in the User Account Control prompt. In Command Prompt, press Ctrl+V to paste your copied command, then press Enter.

Command Prompt (via Winget) will begin installing the selected apps, and you’re all set.

Ninite

Unlike other bulk-install apps, Ninite doesn’t rely on the command line. This tool lets you pick the apps you want to install and then creates a custom graphical installer that installs those apps on your system.

It offers various smart features, like ensuring the apps are installed in your system’s default language. It also automatically rejects junk and toolbar install offers in your apps. It doesn’t ask any questions while installing apps, which saves you a lot of time.

To use it, launch a web browser and head to the Ninite site. On the site’s home page, scroll down to the "Pick the Apps You Want" section and choose the apps you want to install.

After choosing apps, scroll down to the "Download and Run Your Custom Installer/Updater" section. Click the "Get Your Ninite" button to download the installer that will install your chosen apps.

Launch the downloaded installer to begin installing your selected apps. Note that this process can take anywhere from a few minutes to several minutes, depending on the number of apps you’ve chosen to install.

Chocolatey Package Manager

Chocolatey Package Manager is an advanced package manager that allows you to find and install multiple apps at once from its extensive app library.

To use it, open Windows Search (press Windows+S), type PowerShell, and select "Run as Administrator." Select "Yes" in the User Account Control prompt.

In PowerShell, type the following command (called a cmdlet) and press Enter. This cmdlet installs the Chocolatey Package Manager on your PC.

Set-ExecutionPolicy Bypass -Scope Process -Force; [System.Net.ServicePointManager]::SecurityProtocol = [System.Net.SecurityProtocolType]::Tls12; iex (( New -Object System.Net.WebClient).DownloadString( 'https://community.chocolatey.org/install.ps1' ))

After the installation is completed, close and relaunch PowerShell with admin rights. Then, use the following command to find the apps you want to install. Replace "AppName" with your app’s name.

choco search “AppName”

In the search results, find your app. Note the package name of the app, as that’s what you’ll use to install the app.

Use the above command to find and note the package names of all the apps you want to install. Then, run the following command replacing "App1," "App2," and "App3" with the package names you’ve noted. The command will install all the specified apps for you.

choco install App1 App2 App3 -y

The "y" parameter in this command ensures all the installation prompts are automatically accepted.

Chocolatey will start installing your chosen apps on your PC.

And that’s how you can install multiple apps without going through each app’s installer on your Windows 11 computer. Enjoy the convenience these bulk app installers offer!