Key Takeaways To back up photos and videos on Android, launch the Google Photos app, tap the profile picture, select "Backup is Off," and turn on the "Back Up Photos & Videos On This Device Automatically" toggle.

You can change various backup options, like the quality of the backups, when the backups are uploaded to the cloud, adding additional backup folders, and locking private items.

You can access Google Photos from your desktop as well by visiting the site and logging in to your Google account.

If you use an Android phone, you can back up your phone’s photos and videos to Google Photos to ensure you have a safe copy and your phone has free storage space. It’s quick and easy to set this up—I’ll show you how to do that.

Before Backing Up Items, Know Google Photos’ Storage Limit

Any items you upload to Google Photos count toward your Google account storage. A free Google account gets 15GB of storage space, which is shared across Gmail, Google Drive, and other Google services.

If your photos and videos will occupy more space than that, you can upgrade your storage limit with Google. Paid plans start at $1.99/month or $19.99/year for 100GB, $9.99/month or $99.99/year for 1TB, and so on. You can visit the Google One site to choose a paid package.

Back-Up Photos and Videos to Google Photos

To start backing up your photos and videos, launch the Google Photos app on your Android phone. If you don’t have it, download it from the Google Play Store.

When the app opens, in the top-right corner, tap your profile picture. From the open menu, select "Backup is Off."

On the open screen, turn on the "Back Up Photos & Videos On This Device Automatically" toggle. You’ll see the header text changing to "Backup is On."

Google Photos will begin uploading your phone’s photos and videos to the cloud. This process can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours, depending on the size of your files and the speed of your internet connection.

Configure Various Google Photos Settings

Google Photos offers various setting options that you can tweak to customize your backup experience. This lets you ensure that your files are backed up exactly as you want them.

First, you can change the quality of the files you upload online. To access this option, tap the profile picture in the top-right corner, choose "Backup," select the gear icon in the top-right corner, and choose "Backup Quality." Select "Original Quality" to upload your photos and videos in their original quality (this will use more storage space). Or, choose "Storage Saver" to save your items at a slightly reduced quality (this uses less storage space).

In the Storage Saver mode, photos are compressed to 16MP and videos are compressed to high-definition. This offers good-quality prints up to 24 x 16 in.

By default, Google Photos only uploads files when you’re on a Wi-Fi network. If you want to change that and let the app upload files even when you’re on mobile data (not recommended if you have a limited data plan), tap "Mobile Data Usage" on the Backup screen. In the "Daily Limit for Backup" section, choose the data amount the app can use. This turns on the "Back Up Videos Over Data" toggle. To enable backups on roaming, turn on the "Back Up While Roaming" toggle as well.