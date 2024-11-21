IFTTT (If This Then That) is an excellent app that allows you to automate many tasks on your Android phone. I’ll show you some interesting uses of this app so you don’t have to perform certain tasks manually.

Mute Your Phone When You Reach the Office

You can get IFTTT to mute your phone automatically when you reach your workplace. This is done by setting your office location as the trigger and muting the phone as the action.

To do that, in IFTTT, tap "Create." Choose "Add" next to If This. Select "Location," tap "You Enter an Area," and specify your office’s location. Your phone will go into mute mode when you’re in this area.

Close

Tap "Add" next to Then That. Select "Android Device," tap "Mute Ringone," select if you want your phone to vibrate, and choose "Continue."

Close

Tap "Continue" followed by "Finish" to finish creating the task (called an applet). Note that you'll have to manually disable silent mode when you're outside of the office location.

Get the Weather Forecast in the Morning

To automatically receive the weather forecast at the specified time in the morning, make an applet as follows.

Select "Add" next to If This. Tap "Weather Underground," choose "Today’s Weather Report," select the time and the location, and choose "Continue."