Your phone is likely packed with apps—some you use daily, others collecting digital dust. All that clutter eats up precious storage. That’s where app archiving comes in: a simple, hassle-free way to free up space without deleting anything permanently.

What is App Archiving?

Think of app archiving as temporarily packing away an app you don’t use often, like stashing a winter coat in the closet. When you archive an app, Android removes its installation files to free up space but keeps your personal data safe. That means your settings, progress, and logins remain intact, and the app icon still sits on your home screen or app drawer—just with a faded look or a cloud symbol to show it’s archived.

And the best part? When you need it again, a simple tap reinstalls the app, bringing it back exactly as you left it. No re-entering passwords or starting over!

Manually Archive Apps

Sometimes, you know exactly which apps you can put on the back burner. Maybe it’s a seasonal game or a travel app you won’t need for months. For those situations, Android 15 gives you the option to archive apps manually.

So, to archive an app manually, start by finding the app you want to archive on your home screen or in your app drawer. Press and hold the app’s icon until a menu pops up, then tap the "App info" to open the app’s settings page. From there, look for the “Archive” option and tap it.

Close

That’s it! The app’s data will remain safe, but the installation files will be removed to free up storage. You’ll still see the app’s icon, now grayed out or with a cloud symbol, indicating it’s archived.

Enable Automatic Archiving via Google Play Store

Not running Android 15? No problem! Automatic archiving through the Google Play Store works on many Android versions, so you don’t need the latest OS to benefit. This option lets Android decide when to archive unused apps, saving space without requiring you to lift a finger—perfect if you want a hassle-free solution.

To enable automatic app archiving, open the Play Store app on your phone and tap your profile picture in the top-right corner to access the menu. From there, select “Settings” and navigate to the “General” section. Look for the “Automatically archive apps” option and toggle it on.