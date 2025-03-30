Instagram’s profile grid is more than just a gallery—it's your personal billboard, first impression, and digital aesthetic all rolled into one. Whether you're a content creator, a small business, or just someone who enjoys curating a beautiful feed, how your posts appear in the grid can make or break your vibe.

Recently, Instagram made a subtle yet significant change to its profile grid layout: instead of the traditional square (1:1) crop, your posts will now show up as vertical 4:5 previews. While this is great news for anyone who posts a lot of portrait-oriented photos (finally, your full outfit fits in!), it also means your existing grid may now look a bit... off.

But don’t worry—we’ve got you covered.

The Grid Has Changed: What You Need to Know

Let’s start with the big update. For the longest time, Instagram force-cropped all grid images to a square format. So even if you uploaded a beautiful vertical or wide landscape shot, the preview in your profile grid only showed the square center of it.

But in a new move, Instagram has started supporting 4:5 aspect ratio previews directly in your profile grid. That means your tall vertical images—especially the ones that look best on mobile—can now be shown off without getting cropped into a square.