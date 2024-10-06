You don’t need to keep a separate app on your phone for all your email addresses. You can just log into your Outlook, Apple Mail, or other emails on the Gmail app. Allow me to show you exactly how. It lets you manage multiple accounts from different providers for a streamlined inbox.

Adding a New Email Account to the Gmail App

To add a new non-Google account to your Gmail app, you only need its email address and the password for it. I’m using my Outlook email for this demonstration, but you can use Yahoo, iCloud, and other emails too. I failed to make Protonmail work with the Gmail app though (it'd have required a subscription).

The Easy Way

To start, just open the app and click your profile icon on the top. It should have a “Add Another Account” button. Tap it and select the email client you’re using. I’m adding an Outlook email, so I selected it on the “Set Up Email Screen.”

Selecting Outlook takes me to a Microsoft page where I sign into my Outlook account and grant Gmail access to use its data.

And that’s it! The new Outlook email should be added to your list of email accounts, and you can access it by tapping the profile icon or the “All Inboxes” button.

The Hard Way

For email providers that aren’t on the list, you’ll have to select “Other” in the list and set them up manually. It can get a little confusing if you don’t know exactly what you need to do, so I’m going to walk you through every step. I’ll also leave some troubleshooting tips for you in the last section in case you need any further help.

First, we open the app, tap the profile icon, select “Add Another Account.” This time we’ll choose “Other.”

On the next screen, type the email address you want to add. I’m trying to add a Zoho Mail account, so I’ll enter that here. You can follow along with any other provider. The steps are basically the same.

Gmail will ask you if it’s a POP3 account or an IMAP account. Pick IMAP.

You’ll need to add the server that your provider uses here. You’ll find that info either in the settings panel of the default email client or on the support pages of your email provider. Most providers keep IMAP access disabled by default, so you’ll need to activate it first.

You don’t need to know what this stuff is, but to clarify, POP3 and IMAP are email protocols that let you access and manage your emails over the internet. POP3 is an old standard that copies emails directly to your computer’s storage and IMAP is more modern and syncs across devices.

On the Zoho Mail interface, I found IMAP Access listed under “Mail Accounts.” Enable “IMAP Access” here.

The IMAP server settings were also listed on the settings page. You can find the right IMAP configuration for your provider by searching “email provider name + IMAP settings.”

Let’s get back to the phone now. Gmail shows different screens here depending on the service you’re trying to add. My Incoming Server Settings screen shows only the username, password, and server fields. The username is the Zoho email address and the password is the Zoho account password.

The server in my case is “imap.zoho.com.” You might also see port and security settings. You can copy the correct port and security mode from the configuration page too. Press next when you’re done.

A lot of services use “imap.service_name_here.com” as the default IMAP server.

You’ll land on the Outgoing Server Settings next. Here we’ll add the SMTP server that sends emails. For Zoho Mail, it’s “smtp.zoho.com.” Tap “Next” and configure the account to your liking. When you’re done, tap “Next.”