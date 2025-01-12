I wore an Apple Watch all day, every day, for over six years. I would always put it on right when I woke up, and only take it off before bed. I recently stopped wearing my Apple Watch at home, and it's been a very enlightening and freeing experience.

I’ve Been a Smartwatch User Since the Original Moto 360

To set the scene, I've worn a smartwatch for the better part of a decade now. Back in 2015, some friends got together and bought me the original Moto 360. I've worn a smartwatch daily ever since.

Motorola

When I woke up, the smartwatch would go on my wrist. When I went swimming, the smartwatch was there. Shower? I'd have it on. Working on the car? You guessed it, smartwatch on the wrist. My wedding day? My trusty Apple Watch Series 4 Stainless Steel (in gold) was right there with me every step of the way.

To say I have been an avid smartwatch user for many years is an understatement. The only thing I didn't use my smartwatch for was sleep tracking, though I did try that a time or two.

The fact that I even considered not wearing my watch daily is a wild thought to me, but it's been an eye-opening experience.

Why I’m Rethinking the All-Day Smartwatch (At Home)

Let's be clear: I haven't given up on my Apple Watch entirely. However, at home, I no longer wear it all day.

Recently, I was sick at home, and decided "I'm just not going to put my Apple Watch on today." That's what changed everything for me. In the past, I would always wear my Apple Watch even when I was sick. It was a part of me, but this time, for some reason, I decided not to.

It was a crazy feeling. For the first time in years, I wasn't aware of every notification that came in. I didn't know the moment someone texted me, I no longer had the "instant reply" anxiety that I always had before (just ask my wife).

Another thing that spurred this change listening to Digital Minimalism by Cal Newport. This book has me rethinking how much technology has a "hold" on my life, and ways to let it go. The crazy thing is, I stopped wearing my Apple Watch before I started the book.

My Life Improved After I Stopped Wearing My Watch at Home

I didn't realize the anxiety that I had from wearing my Apple Watch. When a message came in, I felt this compulsion to immediately reply. My entire perception of that has changed.

Now, when I'm home, I'm not aware that a text has even come in (unless I need to). I have my MacBook and my Windows desktop that, when I'm sitting at them, give me immediate alerts when I need them. But, if I'm just talking with my wife, playing a board game, or watching a movie, I no longer get that "tap" on my wrist when a text comes in.

I also used to have anxiety when someone would call. What if something bad happened and I missed it? What if it was the last call that person would make? My brain likes to play out those worst-case scenarios. Even when I was doing something important and the phone rang, I felt so compelled to answer it that I would.

If we rewind time a few years, there was a time when we, as a society, weren't like this. If you weren't near the house phone when it rang, you might not even know someone called. They might (or might not) leave a voicemail on the answering machine. But, in today's society, that's almost unheard of.

Let me tell you: if you haven't missed a call because you didn't know it came in, you're missing out. It's such a freeing feeling not being at the beck and call of every other person on the planet at a moment's notice. Knowing that I'm truly disconnected in the moment, while being able to reconnect simply by grabbing my phone.

The crazy thing is, to my surprise, nothing bad ever happened when I missed a call. Important callers either left a voicemail or sent me a text. If it was super important, then they would call back, or simply call my wife's phone.

Since I started not wearing my Apple Watch daily at home, my level of anxiety has lowered, my attention span is less interrupted, and my life just feels better and simpler overall.

My Apple Watch Still Plays a Big Role in My Life

Some might say, "Why not just curtail the notifications on your Apple Watch?" And, to that, I'd say, "Because I want it to notify me when I'm not at home." You see, while I don't wear my Apple Watch at home, I do put it on anytime I leave the house.

I'm currently writing this from a coffee shop, and I have my Apple Watch on my wrist. It's nice to be able to walk away from the table to grab a refill, take a product photo, or just stretch my legs, and still know if my wife has texted me asking to grab something on the way home.

It's also nice to be able to use the navigation features on the Apple Watch. While my Chrysler Pacifica has CarPlay, I prefer not to stare at a screen for directions. I like my Apple Watch to tap my wrist to tell me if I have an upcoming turn. It keeps my eyes on the road and keeps my family safe.

I also still plan to use my Apple Watch to track workouts and the like. I don't work out at home, so I don't miss anything by not wearing it there. And, if I did do an at-home workout, I'd simply grab my Apple Watch for the workout and take it off again afterward.

My Apple Watch isn't going anywhere and I'm not shutting off all my notifications to still wear it at home. But, slimming down on the tech I use daily has had a major positive impact on my life.

If you're not ready to take the digital minimalism route (even just at home), have you thought about decluttering your digital life? I'm in the process of doing it myself, and it's a freeing experience just like disconnecting a wearable.