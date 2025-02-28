Accessibility can be challenging, but with the advancement of robotics, there is a lot to look forward to in the world of accessibility. Assistive robots not only help today; they build a future where technology lifts barriers.

Bridging the Accessibility Gap Through Technology

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.3 billion people or 16% of the global population live with some form of disability today, and this statistic is expected to increase as people age. As the demand for assistive robots rises, companies and researchers are working together to find more innovative solutions to address the accessibility challenges.

There’s never been a better time in our history where robots offer huge support and benefits, particularly to those with accessibility needs, thanks to technological advancements in recent decades. What began with prosthetics and early robotic wheelchairs is now becoming tools used in surgery, physical therapy, and more. Let's not forget about embodied AI, which refers to robots using AI to help them learn from their interactions, as well as their environment.

Robots provide assistive technologies (including personalized assistance) that help those with accessibility needs to do their daily tasks without the need for assistance from others. This not only increases efficiency but personal esteem and confidence as well. Some of the functions these robotic systems provide include sensory feedback, autonomous movement, and communication.

Currently, not all robots eliminate the need for human assistance. Many assistive devices and robots still require supervision or support for more complex tasks.

Everyday Life with Robotic Assistance

Tasks such as bathing, cleaning, and socializing are all essential tasks. But for those with accessibility challenges, these chores may present some degree of difficulty. Yet, everyday activities like these are some of the things that assistive robots can help to address accessibility challenges. It's becoming more and more possible with robotic companies releasing new products to help address this.

Companies like Kinova enable new possibilities with their advanced robotic arm JACO, designed to assist people with accessibility needs to perform their daily tasks. The robotic arm can be controlled using a computer or joystick. There are other robotic arms that can help you grip things, and seem surprisingly effective as well.

Kinova

Designed to aid individuals with spinal cord injuries, Phoenix, a powered and lightweight exoskeleton, was developed by SuitX, a company spun off from UC Berkeley's Robotics and Human Engineering Laboratory to regain mobility. It enables users to walk at speeds of up to 1.1 miles per hour, and weighs 27 pounds. This demonstrates the device’s efficacy and safety for all users while achieving functional independence in movement.

UC Berkeley

An airport is a crowded place, with long lines, complex layouts, and sometimes poor passenger flow. How much harder is this for those with accessibility needs? WHILL’s smart wheelchair can help ease discomfort, not just in airports but in other public spaces as well. A compact-sized power chair offering a smooth ride transports passengers within the airport, providing convenience and independence. Robot suitcases are also available to follow you around at an airport. No more carrying heavy luggage.

WHILL

Robots for Social Companionship

Humans have a need to connect with other humans. It’s essential to your emotional and mental well-being. Some disabilities can create barriers to social activities, as well as doing activities that require full bodily functions, such as swimming at the beach. However, some of the pressures can be alleviated with the help of today’s advanced robotics that is specifically designed for this purpose. Thanks to the smart minds and companies behind them.

With smart robots like Pepper, companionship and social interaction are now a reality for those who need them. Capable of recognizing and responding to human emotions, these robots engage in conversations and even provide emotional support. In fact, they are beginning to be used in nursing homes today to help with staff shortages and improved care.

SoftBank Robotics

A study by the National Institute of Mental Health suggests that social isolation presents severe consequences on your mental health, as well as an increased risk of anxiety and depression. We should give a big thanks to smart assistive robots for alleviating these serious problems by providing an opportunity for interaction and companionship. It also looks like robot pets may be coming back.

Lucas Gouveia/How-To Geek | Pixel-Shot/3DMI/Shutterstock

More Accessible Healthcare and Medical Assistance

Not only do these robots provide support in mobility and other areas of life for people with accessibility needs, but medical settings and healthcare as well. As a result, patient well-being is taken care of.

When it comes to medical procedures, it’s undeniable that precision is vital, like in surgeries, and a surgical-assist robot like Intuitive Surgical's Da Vinci is on top of that. It provides highly accurate and reliable assistance to surgeons in complex medical procedures that largely increase the surgeon’s capability for dexterity and control. Though this robotic technology isn't used in every single hospital right now, your next hospital visit may include robots (whether to help you at the reception or deliver medication).

Intuitive Surgical

Lokomat is a robotic system that is used in physical therapy. It provides a highly intensive rehabilitation procedure that increases muscle strength and improves the range of motions in the joints, which helps improve mobility. For those with lower physical capacity, the Lokomat can help you get in more steps with lower effort, and it offers the most natural moments which can be adjusted based on your body and physical needs.

Hocoma

The Future of Assistive Robots

As technology grows, the future of assistive robots appears brighter. Researchers test AI improvements that let robots adjust to each person's needs quickly (embodied AI). For example, computer programs help robot arms like JACO learn user likes and movements for a smoother, more natural use.

Another new idea is to use brain–computer interfaces (BCIs) that let people with severe movement limits control robots with their thoughts. Yes, that's right. A computer that can one day interpret your thoughts. Companies like Neuralink and university teams are making major progress here, clearing a path for easier human–robot communication, and it's only going to get better from here on out.

Soft robots made from flexible materials seem more likely. In comparison to older, stiff robots, soft exoskeletons and helper devices offer gentler, more natural moves, lowering discomfort while increasing mobility. These materials adapt better to the body, meaning less strain and a more intuitive experience for the user. As this technology improves, we might see exoskeletons that feel almost like a second skin, blending support with ease.

Beyond movement help, AI voice aides and robotic personal assistants may soon take on a bigger role in smart homes, helping people adjust thermostats, control appliances or even cook. Sure, we have smart home technology like Alexa and robot vacuums, but robotics is taking it a step further with physical assistance, not just voice commands. Imagine a robot that doesn’t just remind you to take dinner out of the oven—but actually does it for you. This may one day become a reality.