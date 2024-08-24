I have been a happy user of "new Outlook for Windows" since it launched, and utilize its streamlined features for email, calendar, and contact management. These are my top suggestions for using Outlook to its best, which help make me more productive and save me time.

1 Create From Anywhere With the Quick Action Menu

Alongside using Quick Steps in Outlook, the quick action menu also saves me loads of time; it means I don't have to flick between all of Outlook's different sections to create something.

I can create a new email while in the calendar section, a new event from the mail section, and even create a new file in Word, Excel, or PowerPoint.

To see available options, look for the long blue button in the top-left (for example, it reads "New Mail" if you're in the email section of Outlook) and click the drop-down arrow.

2 Access Every Email Account in One App

Outlook lets you manage different email providers all in one place. It means I can use Outlook to compose an email from a Gmail, Microsoft, or any other email account—this saves an incredible amount of time since I don't have to log into different accounts on a browser.

To add an account in Outlook, click the "Add Account" link in the left menu (at the bottom of the Favorites section) and follow the prompts.

3 Keep the Inbox Clutter-Free by Snoozing Emails

Another feature that I utilize almost daily is the option to snooze my email to a later date. The snooze option places an email thread into a separate folder called "Snooze" until the date and time of your choosing. Once that date and time rolls around, Outlook places that email thread back into your Inbox. This feature has kept my Inbox free from clutter more than any other.

To snooze an email message, right-click the thread of choice, click "Snooze", then choose a time period.

If you select "Choose a Date", pick for when you'd like to snooze that email thread in the "Select Custom Date and Time" window.

4 Use Multiple Calendars From Different Accounts

Not only do I use different accounts to send out emails from Outlook, I've also integrated calendars from other accounts into Outlook as well. The fact that I can interact with events created in both my Microsoft and Google calendars in Outlook drastically streamlines my event planning.

To add a calendar to Outlook, click the "Add Calendar" link on the left-hand menu and follow the prompts to add the respective calendar.

In the example below, I selected the "Create Blank Calendar" option. There are also options of adding a calendar from a directory or the web.

5 Collaborate Easily With Calendar Sharing

Sharing a calendar with someone is a great way to collaborate. Whenever I am working on a project with someone, sharing my calendar with them—and vice versa—is a great way to sync appointments and track events.

To share your calendar, click the "Share" button in the ribbon menu at the top, then select the appropriate calendar from the drop-down.

Then, simply follow the prompts to share your calendar.

6 Make Phone Calls With Phone Link

The Phone Link app is not only incorporated into Windows, but also Outlook. One of the really neat features that I use frequently is the ability to make a call via the Phone Link app from a contact that I have in Outlook.

The fact that I can make a call without having to fumble with my phone while at my PC is extremely useful and saves a lot of time.

To make a call, simply click on the "Call" button located under the name of the contact.

Select "Open" from the first prompt, then the Phone Link app from the list of options, followed by either "Always" or "Just Once."

For more than two decades, I have used Outlook personally and professionally. Seeing it evolve into the tool that it is today has really been great. If you have not had the chance of using Outlook lately, I invite you to do so. I think you may be surprised by what you'll find useful.