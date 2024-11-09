Going on an international trip? If you plan on using your phone like usual to keep in touch with family or share photos on social media, don't get caught off guard by unexpected chargers. You need an international data roaming plan or add-on. Here's how much one costs and what to know.

What to Know About International Data Roaming

So, what is data roaming? The concept is pretty simple. You have a mobile carrier (like AT&T) that provides cellular service and data to your phone whenever you're not connected to Wi-Fi. When you go somewhere not covered by your carrier, your phone will roam to another network (like Verizon or T-Mobile cell towers) to ensure you stay connected.

These days, if you use one of the major carriers, data roaming is likely free throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. You're essentially using your phone like always; it's just running on another brand's network until you get back into the coverage zone for your carrier.

When abroad, roaming data can cost as much as 300 times the price of domestic data, leading to bill shock. International data roaming allows users to access data and make calls while traveling by connecting to a local network in that region.

Thankfully, your home network likely has an agreement with many mobile operators in popular destinations, but you have to pay to take advantage of it with an international data roaming add-on. If you don't, and you roam free, you may be in for an unexpectedly large cell phone bill when you return. Rates vary by carrier, location, and plans, but here's how much it typically costs for U.S. users with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

How Much Verizon International Data Roaming Costs

International data roaming plans have changed a lot over the years, and now most carriers offer a somewhat similar selection. If you're a Verizon customer getting ready to travel, you have a few options:

Travel Pass: $12 per day (per line) in 210+ countries and destinations.

$12 per day (per line) in 210+ countries and destinations. International Month Plan: $100 for the month (per line) for unlimited international data, texts, and more—Perfect for longer trips.

$100 for the month (per line) for unlimited international data, texts, and more—Perfect for longer trips. Cruise Daily Pass: $30 per day (per line) to enjoy smooth sailing, but only gets you 0.5GB of data and 50 call minutes per day.

As you can see, international roaming is an added expense you'll want to factor into your travel plans. Those going on a trip longer than 7–8 days might as well get a monthly plan instead of the day rate.

Without the travel pass or Verizon's international monthly plan, you'll be charged pay-as-you-go rates that can range from $1 to $3 per minute on calls, up to $0.50 cents per text message sent, and $2.05 per MB of data. That last one is hugely important, and simply scrolling social media or sending a few photos can quickly burn up hundreds of dollars in data/mb charges.

How Much AT&T International Data Roaming Costs

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek

If you're traveling outside the United States and need an AT&T international data roaming plan to ensure you don't get overage charges, your choices are similar to those of Verizon. Here's what AT&T has to offer:

AT&T International Day Pass: $12 per day in 210+ destinations with unlimited talk, text, and data; only $6 per day for each additional line. No additional charges after 10 days ($120) of international usage.

$12 per day in 210+ destinations with unlimited talk, text, and data; only $6 per day for each additional line. No additional charges after 10 days ($120) of international usage. AT&T Cruise Basic: $60 per line with unlimited text, 100 minutes talk, and 100MB of data usage. (30 day plan)

$60 per line with unlimited text, 100 minutes talk, and 100MB of data usage. (30 day plan) AT&T Cruise Plus: $100 per line with unlimited calls, texts, and 1GB of data. (30 day plan)

$100 per line with unlimited calls, texts, and 1GB of data. (30 day plan) AT&T Passport: A demoted option that's no longer available for most customers with an AT&T Unlimited plan. It costs $70 per month and offers only 2GB of data.

AT&T and Verizon offer the same pricing for international data daily passes, but Verizon delivers a better rate on a longer trip. Most carriers also offer daily, monthly, and cruise ship packages for travelers.

Without an international pass, AT&T's pay-per-use rates are from $1 to $3 per minute on calls, up to $0.50 cents per text message sent, and $2.05 per MB of data.

How Much T-Mobile International Data Roaming Costs

Unlike Verizon and AT&T, many of T-Mobile's options, like the Go5G plan, already include up to 5GB of high-speed data and unlimited texting in 215+ select countries and destinations. However, you'll likely want an add-on international pass to make calls and get additional data.

1-Day International Pass: $5 with 512MB that works as a hotspot and unlimited calling.

$5 with 512MB that works as a hotspot and unlimited calling. 10-Day International Pass: $35 per line with an extra 5GB of data and unlimited calling.

$35 per line with an extra 5GB of data and unlimited calling. 30-Day International Pass: $50 with an extra 15GB of data and unlimited calling.

The information above is accurate as of November 2024, but T-Mobile frequently changes its plans and options. It's always a good idea to call T-Mobile (or whatever carrier you use) to verify plans and destinations or check roaming charge pricing.

International Data Roaming on Prepaid Carriers

Thankfully, many prepaid (MVNO) carriers offer international data packages, but there are too many providers to list. Popular prepaid mobile carriers like Boost Mobile offer global roaming plans starting at $20 per month; Mint Mobile offers its "Minternational Pass" in 180+ countries or destinations for 1/3/10 days, ranging from $5 to $20.

US Mobile plans already have a small limit on international talk, text, and data, or you can get a $15 roaming add-on. Visible by Verizon offers its Global Pass for $10 per day with unlimited calls, texts, and 2GB of data in 140+ countries or destinations.

Plan Ahead to Avoid Issues or Overages

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Tanveer Anjum Towsif / Shutterstock

Depending on your carrier, mobile plan, or destination, you may experience different results. We recommend always calling your cell provider beforehand so you know what to expect and can plan accordingly.

You'll also want to sign up for a travel pass ahead of time so your phone will work once you reach the destination. Otherwise, you could get stuck with no signal or incur roaming charges when trying to sign up for an international plan.

Otherwise, we recommend disabling mobile data, setting a data limit, or turning your phone off entirely. To disable mobile data roaming and prevent any overages, iPhone users can go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options, or most Android devices have a similar option under Settings > Connections > Mobile network.

At the end of the day, you'll absolutely want an international data roaming pass from your mobile carrier and use Wi-Fi whenever possible while traveling. I have AT&T and used its pass while traveling to Singapore, Thailand, Paris, and Ireland this year without any issues.