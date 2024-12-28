Summary If you plan to switch to Apple in 2025, you'll want an iPhone, a Mac, and some AirPods to create a portable yet functional ecosystem with exceptional connectivity features.

You can also get an Apple Watch to track your activities and manage iPhone alerts on the go. At the same time, you might consider an iPad for taking notes or consuming content on the go.

Setting up a basic Apple ecosystem could cost you around $1,700 on a budget while getting all five devices could add another $700 to the bill. More modern, higher-end devices will push the price up considerably.

Apple is known for seamless connectivity, enviable privacy, and steep price tags. If you want to create a personal Apple ecosystem in 2025, you'll probably want three of the five primary devices: an iPhone, a Mac, and some AirPods.

The First Step Toward an Apple Ecosystem Is an iPhone

Shikhar Mehrotra / How-To Geek

If you're not a fan of the fancy Apple Intelligence features or have heard many friends complain about it, there's no need to go all out on the latest iPhone 16 models or even the iPhone 15 Pro. Instead, you can save hundreds by getting the vanilla iPhone 15.

On its website, Apple sells the regular iPhone 15 (128GB) for $699, placing it between the latest $799 iPhone 16 and the two-year-old $599 iPhone 14. Why not the iPhone 14, you may ask? 2023's iPhone 15 strikes the right balance between affordability and features without being a burden on your pocket.

The iPhone 15 features a brighter screen than the iPhone 14 (2,000 nits vs. 1,200 nits), a more powerful chipset (A16 Bionic vs. A15 Bionic), and a dramatically better primary camera (48MP vs. 12MP). In addition, the Dynamic Island gives the handset a fresh look and you get USB-C charging instead of the outdated Lightning port.

If you're concerned about the storage running out too frequently on a 128GB phone, consider the iPhone 14's 256GB variant, which also costs $699 at Apple. Connecting the phone to a carrier at the time of purchase could help you get another $100 off on the iPhone 14 at Best Buy, reducing the upfront price to $629.99.

Out of the available options, I would pick the iPhone 15 (128GB) and get the basic iCloud+ subscription, adding another 50GB of online storage to my arsenal for $0.99 per month. Further, any new iPhone buyer is eligible to get three months of Apple Arcade for free.

An M2-Powered Mac Is Enough for Most

The M4 MacBook Pro models are among the best in the game, but not everyone needs the latest and greatest. All that processing power demands a serious price, which is why I'd recommend the M2 MacBook Air to students and professionals alike. The baseline M2 chip offers enough power to handle plenty of apps (and Chrome tabs) at once while lasting an entire day of usage without plugging it in.

Unless you're a full-time video editor, graphic designer, or an architect whose livelihood depends on how fast the machine renders some clips or designs, the M2 MacBook Air is an excellent option for you. Although Apple sells the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air (16GB of unified memory and eight-core CPU) at $999, you can often get the same model at Amazon for $799.

If you don't need a laptop, the M2 Mac Mini makes the most sense. As mentioned by How-To Geek's Tim Brookes in an article about the older Mac mini, "if all you want is a Mac on which to browse the web, answer emails, and do a bit of office work, M4 is overkill," and I couldn't agree more.

While the latest M4 Mac Mini (16GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage) starts at $599, you can get a new M2 Mac Mini (8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage) on Amazon for $499. If you wish to explore the refurbished or second-hand market, you might be able to shave off another $50 to $100 from the machine's price.

With the Mac Mini, you'd also need to purchase some peripherals, like a monitor, keyboard, and mouse; they could also cost you a few hundred dollars, depending on the brand and the device you choose. If you're coming from Windows and already have all that stuff, you'll be pleased to hear that there's a solid chance it will all just work with your new Mac.

AirPods 4 (With ANC) or AirPods Pro 2?

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | SUDONG KIM / Shutterstock

While I've already covered the differences between the latest AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 2 in a detailed comparison, let's quickly scan through the prices to see which one you should get.

While Apple retails the AirPods 4 (with ANC) for $179, you can buy them for $168.99 on Amazon. However, it makes more sense to purchase the $249 AirPods Pro 2 at a discounted price of $189.99 via Amazon or Walmart.

By spending $20 more on the AirPods Pro 2, you get better sound quality along with the best noise cancelation in the segment, better battery life, and a couple of exclusive features like Loud Sound Reduction and a clinical-grade Hearing Aid.

I have been using the AirPods Pro 2 for over two years, as I prefer the in-ear design. However, if you like the open-ear design better, you can't go wrong with the AirPods 4 (with ANC).

While these are the three primary devices you need to set up a functional and portable Apple ecosystem in 2025, you can also get the Apple Watch for precisely tracking your activities or workouts and the iPad for taking notes or consuming content on the go.

Get an Apple Watch to Track Your Fitness Levels

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

The Apple Watch is not just a great smartwatch but also an excellent fitness tracker. Further, it works really well with an iPhone; everything from pairing the watch to tracking physical activities to managing notifications or incoming calls works seamlessly.

If you're looking for the most affordable Apple Watch model, get the Apple Watch SE 2 (44mm, GPS) at Walmart or Amazon for $219. However, if features like ECG, Car Crash Detection, and Fall Detection are important to you, get the Apple Watch Series 9 or 10 at a discounted price.

The Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS) can often be found on Amazon for $379, down from the launch price of $429. On the other hand, if you're fine with getting a slightly smaller, thicker, but equally functional model, get the Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, GPS) for $329 at Walmart.

Should You Get an iPad?

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

I've had an iPad for over three years now. In the first year, when I didn't have a MacBook, I used the iPad for almost everything from checking my emails, working, surfing the web, watching YouTube, and accessing streaming services. However, ever since I got a MacBook, I haven't used the iPad as much.

For the last year or so, my younger sister has been using my iPad to take notes, work on college assignments, use social media, and do other similar stuff. I use it, but only when I'm traveling, when my MacBook is out of battery.

Conversely, I have a designer friend who can't let go of her iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro. Everywhere she goes, from her college to client meetings and casual outings with her friends, she's always scribbling something or editing a commissioned design on her iPad.

Hence, take a moment to ask yourself whether you really need an iPad, especially if you opt for a MacBook. If you still need one for basic stuff, get the base iPad 10 for $279.00 at Best Buy (down from $349.00).

In my opinion, you should only spend on the iPad Pro if you're a professional. The M4 iPad Pro is available on Amazon for $899 ($100 less than the launch price). Whether you get a regular or a Pro iPad, you get a couple of free subscriptions, including Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music (all for three months, except Arcade for up to four months).

What About Other Apple Devices and Services?

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

We aren't including the newly-launched Vision Pro mixed reality headset in this list, as it isn't a mass-market product (yet).

For $99, you can get the HomePod mini, which delivers surprisingly good sound for its size. However, larger rooms are better off with the regular HomePod 2, which costs $299.

While you might have other audio preferences for portable speakers, the HomePods are the best speakers to pair with the Apple TV 4K, which costs $123.49 at Best Buy. With the streaming device, you also get Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music for three months.

Since you already get complimentary subscriptions to Apple's services with the devices, you can decide which ones you want to continue after the free trial ends.

And the Grand Total Is...

If you get the iPhone 15, M2 MacBook Air, and AirPods Pro 2, it would cost you around $1,700 as per the prices mentioned here (or more if the prices increase).

If you decide to get the Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, GPS) and the iPad 10, it would cost another $608. Adding an Apple TV 4K streaming device and a HomePod to the ecosystem will add another $230 to the bill.

The more you want, the more you spend. If you go all-out, you're looking at closer to $2,600 for a decent set of "base" spec devices.