Every year, Christmas seems to sneak up on me. Before I know it, I'm suddenly scrambling to make sure we're not the last person on our street to put lights up. This year was different—I managed to use my Smart Home to get into the Christmas spirit.

Why This Works (and Feels Magical)

Smart homes are a fast-growing trend. In the U.S., the average household has access to more than ten connected devices. Globally, the number of smart homes is projected to reach 785.16 million by 2028, nearly doubling from 2023.

Smart devices have changed my life for the better. Whether it’s custom doorbell chimes, synced lights, or music that welcomes you home. These small automations bring a lot of holiday joy without too much effort. Fortunately, smart devices make it easy to get these things set up in their apps.

Lights That Steal the Show

Let’s face it, lights are the backbone of most Christmas decor. Gone are the days of fiddling with tangled strings and old-school timers. My smart home lets me automate everything.

I’ve set my Christmas smart lights to cycle through red, green, and gold—all synced to my favorite holiday playlist. When "All I Want for Christmas is You" is playing, my living room lights up in perfect harmony with the music. If you don't want to buy new lights, you can use a smart plug instead.

Many smart bulbs have preset “festival” themes. Philips Hue, for instance, offers instant Christmas lighting with just a tap. If you’re on a budget, affordable smart plugs can control regular lights—just set schedules or voice commands. Imagine saying, “Alexa, let’s get festive!” and watching your room transform.

The Perfect Holiday Welcome With a Smart Doorbell

Why stop at indoor lights when holiday cheer can start right at your doorstep?

My smart doorbell now greets visitors with a custom Christmas chime. Instead of the regular “ding-dong,” it’s "Jingle Bells" in full stereo glory. Friends and family love it and I’ve even had my neighbor ask how to set it up.

With smart doorbell notifications on my phone, I never miss the delivery guy—especially with all the last-minute packages. It’s like having a little elf keeping watch.

Not all smart doorbells offer this natively and some may require specific third-party integrations or premium subscriptions. Find out how to avoid smart doorbell subscriptions if you're on a budget.

If you’ve got kids (or just enjoy a bit of holiday whimsy), smart displays are your new best friend. I’ve set mine up to show Santa’s location with a live tracker. During the day, it updates and tells us where Santa’s sleigh is—“He’s over Greenland right now, kids!” The excitement is real. You can ask Google "where is Santa?" and Alexa devices even have a Santa voice you can enable.

You can also personalize morning routines. You can set up your smart device to trigger a set of actions with a simple command (such as "Good Morning" or "Start my day") to trigger holiday music, weather updates, and a countdown to Christmas Day.

Holiday Playlists That Just Play

You can't have Christmas without Christmas music. Instead of digging around for my phone, my smart speakers kick into action the moment I walk through the door, filling the house with Christmas tunes.

How? Geofencing. When my phone gets within a certain distance of my home, the speakers pick up the cue and start streaming my Christmas playlist. It feels like I’ve got elves working behind the scenes—and it really makes it feel like Christmas. And if you’re not into geofencing, voice commands work just as well. “Alexa, play holiday tunes” keeps it simple.

So, is my smart home turning into Santa’s workshop? Not quite (not that I'd complain about it).

Geofencing requires that you enable location sharing on your smartphone.

Smart Recipes on Command in the Kitchen

The holiday season means one thing: food. Lots of it. My smart assistant has been the perfect help in the kitchen this year. Last week, I threw together maple-glazed Brussels sprouts after a quick voice search. It’s now become a lovely side dish that we're sure to have on repeat.

Need inspiration for dinner? Ask your assistant for new holiday recipes, and even cooking tips. For example, you can just shout "Hey Google (or Alexa, but probably not Siri), what are some vegan substitutes for heavy cream?" or "What can I use instead of corn flour?" No messy phones or printed recipes—it pops right up on my smart display.

The Magic of Scheduling

The holidays can be stressful and chaotic. Luckily, my smart home setup helps me keep it all together.

I use reminders and schedules for everything. My assistant keeps me on track by nudging me to water my plants each morning, when project deadlines are due, and reminding us when it’s time to prep for guests. It even handles the little things, like setting a timer for the holiday cookies or telling me when I’ve left something off the list—because forgetting gift wrap at the last minute? Never again.

Try giving your smart speaker or display commands like "Add sugar to the shopping list," or "Remind me to take the potatoes out of the oven in 45 minutes."

Want next-level organization? Sync your smart home with a shared family calendar. Everyone knows when guests are coming, what’s cooking, and who’s bringing dessert.

Making It Cozy With Automation

Movie nights are a Christmas tradition, and this year I’ve leveled up. My smart TV and voice assistant work together to cue up holiday classics. I just say, “Alexa, movie night” and my smart lighting automations take care of the ambiance.

You can also use automation to set the vibe of any living room (smart tech makes it effortless). I love winter nights because what's more cozy than sipping on some hot chocolate while watching Christmas movies? As it gets cooler, my smart thermostat increases to the perfect temperature, and my smart lights dim as I get ready for the night.

With a few tweaks, I’ve turned everyday tech into a Christmas wonderland. It’s not just about convenience; it’s about creating moments. Moments when you come home, hear music and feel like Christmas is already here.

Get inspired with a few of our favorite smart home automations and useful ways to put a smart home to good use.

If you’ve got a smart home (or even just a few devices), give some of these ideas a try. You might just create your own version of Christmas magic—minus the reindeer. The best thing is that these devices can be adapted to be useful, whatever the season so you'll get plenty of life out of your smart home in spring, summer, and fall too!