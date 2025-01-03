Summary Your Mac's trackpad gestures lack efficiency for complex tasks, but BetterTouchTool bridges the gap.

BetterTouchTool lets you create custom gestures to better handle window management, cursor speed, snapping windows, and almost anything else you can think of.

You can get as complex as you like, from simple desktop switching to multistep workflows, and BTT's overlay can help you familiarize yourself with a new setup.

Apple's built-in Mac trackpad gestures are fine for basic tasks, but they fall short when juggling multiple apps or spaces. Here's how to make them more intuitive, more efficient, and more Apple-ish than they are out-of-the-box!

Your Mac Could Be Better

I wanted my Mac to feel as intuitive as my iPhone, where gestures make navigation second nature. Swiping, pinching, and tapping on iOS just works. I wanted that same ease of use when managing windows, virtual desktops, and workflows on my Mac. Plus, it only makes sense that there should be some overlap between the two in touch functionality, right? That’s where BetterTouchTool comes in.

While gestures like swiping between full-screen apps or pinching to zoom are nice, they’re not enough to handle the demands of complex workflows. For example, Mission Control lets you see all your open windows at a glance, but viewing your different virtual desktops requires scrolling to the top of the screen.

Resizing windows still involves dragging the edges with a cursor, which feels clunky compared to the snap-to-edge functionality you might find on Windows machines. While Apple did finally attempt to integrate window snapping natively, the results have been lackluster.

This gap between what the trackpad can do and what macOS allows it to do is frustrating, especially when you know the hardware is capable of so much more. That’s why BetterTouchTool is such a game-changer. It bridges this gap and gives you control over your Mac that feels intuitive and personal.

Beyond window management, the Mac trackpad’s potential for workflow enhancements is massive. Think about how often you repeat simple tasks—switching between desktops, opening a new browser tab, or resizing an app. The default system forces you to either memorize keyboard shortcuts or rely on manual clicks. With BetterTouchTool, you can condense these actions into intuitive gestures. Compare the image above to that below.

Getting Started with BetterTouchTool

BetterTouchTool, or BTT as it’s often called, is an app designed to unlock the full potential of your Mac’s input devices. It’s not limited to the trackpad—you can use it to customize your mouse, keyboard, or even the Touch Bar—but today I’ll focus on how it can transform the trackpad experience.

To get started, you’ll need to download BetterTouchTool from its official website. The app offers a free trial, which is great for exploring its features before committing to a one-time purchase. One of the first things macOS will do when you install BTT is ask for accessibility permissions. This might sound like a hassle, but it’s necessary to let the app control your gestures and automate tasks. Once you’ve granted permissions, you’re ready to dive in.

When you first open BetterTouchTool, the sheer number of options can feel overwhelming. That’s normal, but don’t let it intimidate you. The app comes with pre-made configurations you can explore and tweak to suit your needs. Once you’ve played around with it a bit, creating your own gestures becomes second nature.

The beauty of BetterTouchTool is how flexible it is. Whether you’re starting with a few simple gestures or diving into advanced automations, you can grow your setup over time. If you’re worried about making mistakes, BTT lets you undo changes or reset specific configurations from a backup, so there’s no risk in experimenting.

Improving Window Management with BetterTouchTool

One of the most practical ways to use BetterTouchTool is to improve window management. Out of the box, macOS doesn’t make it easy to arrange windows, but with BTT, you can completely overhaul how you interact with them.

One of my favorite tweaks is configuring a gesture to automatically show the desktop preview in Mission Control. Normally, when you trigger Mission Control, you have to scroll up to see your virtual desktops. With BTT, I’ve set a four-finger swipe up to show the desktops immediately. This might seem like a small change, but it saves a surprising amount of time and keeps my workflow smooth.

Another adjustment I’ve made is increasing the cursor speed when holding down a specific key. If you’re working on a large monitor or an ultrawide display, moving the cursor across the screen can feel slow. With BTT, I’ve set the Option key to temporarily boost the cursor speed, which makes navigating large screens much faster.

Resizing windows is another area where BTT shines. Dragging window edges with a cursor is one of macOS’s most tedious tasks, so I’ve assigned a one-finger drag gesture to resize the window under my cursor. This makes fine-tuning window sizes quick and effortless.

For users who frequently use side-by-side window setups, BTT can simplify snapping windows into place. Instead of relying on macOS’s built-in “Split View,” I’ve configured gestures that snap a window to the left or right half of the screen. This setup works seamlessly for multitasking and keeps my desktop organized. Remember there are also apps like Magnet and Rectangle that simplify macOS window management.

Advanced Customizations for Power Users

Once you’ve mastered the basics, BetterTouchTool offers plenty of opportunities to get creative. Some of these configurations take a bit more time to set up, but they can dramatically improve your workflow.

One of the most satisfying customizations I’ve made is using the trackpad corners to snap windows into place. For example, pressing the top-left corner of the trackpad snaps the current window to the top-left quadrant of the screen. Each corner of the trackpad corresponds to a different section of the screen, making it easy to organize windows without fiddling with their edges.

Another advanced idea is combining gestures with modifier keys. For instance, I’ve set a four-finger swipe to switch desktops, but if I hold down the Shift key while swiping, it launches a specific app. This layering of gestures and keys creates a powerful, flexible system that can adapt to different tasks.

BetterTouchTool also lets you integrate gestures with other input devices. If you use a keyboard or a mouse alongside your trackpad, you can create workflows that combine them. For example, I’ve set a trackpad gesture to open an app and a keyboard shortcut to resize and position it automatically.

The ability to link gestures to scripts or automation workflows is another standout feature. For example, I use a four-finger tap to run a script that sets my desktop to “Focus Mode,” hiding distracting apps and notifications while keeping essential tools front and center.

Things to Keep in Mind

As you build your custom gestures, there are a few things worth considering to make the experience smoother and avoid potential frustrations.

When you’re first setting up your gestures, it can be easy to forget which action triggers what. BetterTouchTool has the option to display visual overlays that briefly show the action you’ve activated. This is especially helpful when you’re getting used to your setup. Once you’re comfortable, you can disable the overlays. I've decided to leave mine permanently enabled, as shown in the animation below. You can see that when I trigger my upward swipe

Speaking of iPhone-inspired trackpad configurations, one I use all the time is a two-finger swipe down (starting from outside the top edge of the trackpad) to open the Control Center. This enables me to quickly open it from anywhere faster than by point-and-click and without the need to remember a hotkey.

Another important consideration is preventing accidental app closures. There’s nothing worse than accidentally quitting a critical app during a busy work session. I’ve set up a confirmation step for any gesture that quits or force-quits an app. This extra layer of security ensures that I don’t close anything important by mistake.

It’s also a good idea to back up your BetterTouchTool configurations. Once you’ve invested time into creating a personalized setup, you won’t want to lose it. BTT lets you export your settings, so make a habit of saving them regularly.

Finally, if you’re feeling stuck or looking for inspiration, the BetterTouchTool community is a great resource. Many users share their configurations online, and exploring these setups can give you new ideas for improving your own workflow.

Expanding Beyond the Trackpad

While this article focuses on trackpad configurations, it’s worth mentioning that BetterTouchTool supports other devices as well. If you use a Magic Mouse, you can add custom gestures for tasks like controlling media playback or navigating web pages. The Touch Bar on MacBook Pro models can also be completely reimagined with BetterTouchTool, letting you create a layout tailored to your needs.

Even keyboards can benefit from BTT. By combining key presses with gestures or automating repetitive tasks, you can turn your keyboard into a powerful productivity tool.

BetterTouchTool transforms the Mac trackpad from a good input device into a great one. By customizing gestures and creating automations, you can turn your trackpad into a tool that feels as intuitive and powerful as using an iPhone. Whether you’re focusing on basic window management or diving into advanced configurations, the possibilities are endless.

Take some time to experiment and refine your setup. You’ll not only save time but also make your Mac feel more personal and efficient—exactly the way it should be.