Summary Set your Charge Limit to 80% to limit total charge levels and prolong battery lifespan on supported iPhones.

Set up Shortcuts to get alerts when the battery hits 80% for older iPhone models, so you can take your iPhone off the charger manually.

Turn on Optimized Charging and use Low Power Mode for longer battery life when away from home.

A common reason many people upgrade their iPhones is due to poor battery life. There are a few ways that you can help to extend the lifespan of your iPhone battery, without having a huge impact on your daily usage.

Using the iPhone Charge Limit to Extend Battery Lifespan

If you have an iPhone 15 or newer, you can access a useful feature called Charge Limit that can help to extend your battery lifespan. If you own an older iPhone, you don't have any Charge Limit settings, but you can use a workaround.

It's a quirk of modern batteries that they are under the most strain when they're either completely empty or fully charged. The ideal state for a lithium-ion battery in terms of maintaining its lifespan is 50% charge, and as your iPhone gets closer to 100% charge, it's put under more strain.

The Charge Limit feature on iPhone 15 models and later allows you to set a limit for when your iPhone will stop charging. You can choose to have your iPhone stop charging at 80%, 85%, 90%, 95%, or 100%.

Setting the Charge Limit to 80% is the best choice for prolonging the lifespan of your battery. The downside is that your iPhone will run out of battery much more quickly than it would if it had been fully charged. However, when I'm at home, I have easy access to a power outlet and a phone charger, so I have the Charge Limit set to 80% and charge my iPhone whenever it starts to get low.

Go to Settings > Battery > Charging. Swipe the Charge Limit left or right to select your maximum charging limit.

When connected to power, your iPhone battery will charge to that limit but no higher.

Getting a Notification When the Battery Hits 80%

If you're using an older iPhone, you don't have Charge Limit options. However, you can create an automation in the Shortcuts app that will send you an alert when your iPhone has reached a specific charging limit. Once you see the notification, you can remove your iPhone from the charger. This works even better if you have an Apple Watch, as you can see the notification even when you're away from your iPhone.

Open the Shortcuts app and tap the "Automation" tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap the "+" (plus) icon to create a new automation.

Close

Tap the search field, type "Battery" and select "Battery Level" from the results. Drag the slider until the values read the percentage at which you want to stop charging. In this example, I'm using 80%.

Close

Tap "Rises Above 80%" and select "Run Immediately."