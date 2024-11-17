Key Takeaways A secure guest account on Windows restricts access to personal files, settings, and crucial OS areas.

Limitations include no access to system files, other users' data, or app installations.

To set up a secure guest account, create a standard user named Guest User and add it to the Guest group.

Now and then, someone will ask to use your Windows computer. But how can you let them do that while protecting your personal data and settings? By creating a secure guest account.

Why Having a Secure Guest Account Is a Good Idea

A secure guest account on Windows is a separate user profile that gives others access to the computer's basic functions. It restricts access to your personal files, settings, and critical areas of the operating system. This makes it easy and convenient to hand your computer to others to use while affording you peace of mind, since your device's privacy and security aren't compromised.

A secure guest account has the following limitations:

Limited access to system files and folders.

Can't access the files and folders of other users on the computer.

Can't install and uninstall apps and programs.

Changes made are discarded the moment the user logs out.

How to Setup a Secure Guest Account

You can create a secure guest account in two steps. First, you create a standard user account and name it something like Guest User. Secondly, you need to add it to the Guest group, which automatically imposes restrictions on it.

Create a Guest User Account

Before we restrict the guest account we are creating, it will have all the privileges of a Standard User account when we create it. That means it will be able to do certain actions, such as installing and uninstalling software and tweaking system settings. However, it will not have access to the files, folders, apps, and settings of other profiles on the computer.

To create the guest account on Windows, press Win+i to open the Settings app. Then, go to Accounts > Other Users and click the "Add Account" button.

Next, click the "I Don't Have This Person's Login Information" link in the pop-up. Then, click the "Add a User Without a Microsoft Account" link.

In the "Who's Going to Use This PC?" text box, enter Guest User, leave the password fields blank, and click the "Next" button.

Add Guest Account to the Guest Group

You will need access to the Computer Management console to add a guest account to the Guest group. However, keep in mind that this tool is not available in the Windows Home edition. Only Windows Pro, Education, and Enterprise editions have it.

Once you confirm you have access to the Computer Management console, press Win + R to open the Run dialog box. Enter the Windows Run command compmgmt.msc in the text box and click the "OK" button.

In the Computer Management console, go to Computer Management > System Tools > Local Users and Groups > Groups and double-click "Guests" group.

In the Properties window of the Guests group, click the "Add" button.

In the Select User window, enter Guest User in the text box and click the "Check Names" button. Once the account's existence is verified, click the "OK" button.

Finally, click "Apply" and then click "OK" to save the changes and add the guest account to the Guest group.

That's it—you have successfully created a secure guest account. Now everyone who uses it will be heavily restricted and can't make changes to your computer that can be detrimental to your PC's privacy and security.

However, just because people are only allowed to use a guest account, it doesn't mean that you shouldn't secure your Windows PC further. While you're at it, be sure to encrypt your Windows computer to add an extra layer of security to your data.