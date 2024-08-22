The macOS menu bar appears at the top of the screen above every app, on every monitor, so it's a perfect place for convenient little tools that help improve your day-to-day productivity. Here's are my top five.

What Is the macOS Menu Bar Good for?

By default, the macOS menu bar can be a disorganized mess. It's ideal for accessing context menus under File, Edit, and so on. But some inconsiderate apps tend to just dump themselves there and start taking up valuable space, without concern about whether you need to regularly access them or not.

Once you've tamed your menu bar icons, you can pick and choose exactly which ones you want shown at all times, and make it useful. Here's what currently lives at the top of my screen.

Tim for Time Tracking

Tim

When every other time tracker is piling on features and trying to do everything all at once, Tim is a breath of fresh, simple air. Tim tracks the time you spend on tasks. That's it.

Set up some tasks, and then click on the Tim icon in the menu bar to start, pause, and resume them. The app is free to use with some limitations. You can upgrade to Tim Pro to unlock unlimited tasks and tags, as well as data backup and import options.

One Thing to Never Forget What You're Working On

Sindre Sorhu / One Thing

I'm not much of a multitasker, so I only need one reminder: what I'm working on right now. One Thing does just that, putting that one important reminder in your menu bar.

The app is completely free to use and is ideal for keeping focused on your current task, reminding yourself to take breaks, or simply just putting a motivational mantra on your screen at all times.

CodeCode

Not every app comes from the App store, and they can get out of date without you realizing it. MacUpdater makes sure you're getting the latest updates and new features for your apps.

For free you can leave the app running and use it to scan for updates, or pay $9.99 to unlock the full version which can help update your apps for you.

Itsycal for a Tiny Calendar

Mowglii

Itsycal is a tiny free calendar that lives in your menu bar. It syncs with your macOS calendar and shows you today's events. It's super convenient for quickly checking your appointments.

LuLu to Mind Your Security

Objective-See

If you're interested in keeping a closer eye on your Mac, LuLu shows you which apps are talking to the internet, and who they're talking to. If there's something you don't want to get online, you can use LuLu to block it.

The app is free, along with Objective-See's many other excellent tools.

Make It Your Mac

macOS isn't the most customizable OS out there, but that doesn't mean that you're locked into doing everything Apple's way. On top of these menu bar buffs there are built-in options for customizing your Mac's appearance, and apps that can take customization even further.