Summary Ditch your loud mechanical keyboard for a silent one to eliminate distraction.

Silent mechanical keyboard switches provide a noiseless but solid typing experience.

Get a gasket-mounted keyboard and consider modding it to build the quietest keyboard possible.

Does your mechanical keyboard get a lot of flak for being too loud? I've been there, too. While the marbly click-clack is like music to our ears, not everyone at the office or home shares the same appreciation. Fortunately, there's an easy solution: a completely silent mechanical keyboard.

Everyone Needs a Silent Mechanical Keyboard

As a keyboard enthusiast, the most common complaint I hear about mechanical keyboards isn't about the look or feel—it's the sound. People who work in an office or even from home tend to find the noise too obnoxious and distracting, so they opt for the (usually inferior) membrane keyboards instead.

Plus, if your home office happens to be in the bedroom, and you have to work when your partner is trying to sleep, you'll get more than just a few annoyed glares. If I'm getting a little too specific, it's because this actually happened to me—which is when I decided to get a silent keyboard.

Ismar Hrnjicevic / How-To Geek

However, it couldn't just be a cheap old membrane model or even a nice Logitech MX Keys. I'm a stubborn keyboard snob, so my silent keyboard still had to be mechanical. Mechanical keyboards last virtually forever, look fantastic, and, most importantly, feel great to type on.

A silent mechanical keyboard retains most of the benefits of being mechanical. Well, minus the satisfying thocky sound. Your keyboard will still feel great to type on and be customizable; the only difference is that now you won't be creating distracting noise for yourself and others within earshot.

The Magic Is in the Switches

As much as I'd love to bore you with half a dozen modifications that would silence my keyboard, the truth is that most of the silencing can be done with just the switches. I was aware that silent switches existed, but nothing could prepare me for how silent they actually were. If you check audio tests of silent switches on YouTube, you'll still hear audible typing noise, but that's because the creator's microphone is positioned extremely close to the keyboard and cranked up to 11.

So, how silent do these silent mechanical switches really get? As it turns out, very silent. I purchased a set of 90 Outemu Silent Peach V3s and held one at half an arm's length, pressed it, and literally couldn't hear anything. Then, I held it up close to my ear and could barely make out a faint sound of the stem sliding inside the housing.

To build my silent keyboard, I simply removed all the stock keycaps, carefully pulled out the stock switches using my handy switch puller, made sure the new switches didn't have bent pins, and installed the new silent switches. While I was at it, I swapped out the keycaps for a slightly taller and thicker set, which might have helped mute the sound a bit further.