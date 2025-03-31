Craving the analog sound of cassette tapes? So was I, and I managed to get a vintage deck on the cheap that wasn't working—until I made some simple repairs. The problems I ran into are common, so I'm recording them here so you can be prepared if you get one.

For background, I bought this deck as part of a larger audio cabinet that my neighbor was selling in a move-out sale for less than $100. The cabinet was dusty, with a lot of dog hair involved. Underneath the surface, though, all the units themselves actually appeared to have seen little use over the years. My neighbor even had most of the original manuals, a huge bonus.

The CD deck and the AV receiver with its radio were working. Even the 60s-era record player was operational, except for its mechanical auto-play function, which I managed to fix eventually. Maybe I'll write about that later.

What couldn't be used at all, though, was the tape player, a Fisher CR-W780. When I put in a cassette and pressed the play switch, I could hear the purr of an electric motor running, but there was no playback from the tape. Peering inside the cassette compartment, I could see the reels were not turning at all. At this point I knew if I wanted to listen to tapes with this audio cabinet, I needed to open up the player and attempt some repairs.

Opening Up the Tape Deck