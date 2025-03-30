Summary Instead of buying a new NAS, you could convert an old desktop into a budget-friendly NAS using spare parts.

Use PCIe HBA cards to add more SATA ports for cheap storage expansion.

TrueNAS Scale and OpenMediaVault are free alternatives to paid NAS operating systems like Unraid.

Sometimes, you need to upgrade your NAS on a budget. I know I've been there. Here's how I avoided expensive NAS upgrades and the routes I took while staying on a budget.

An Old Desktop Makes for a Great NAS

When I first wanted to upgrade from a 4-bay Synology, I started looking around to see what was out there. Most setups were well outside my budget, but I happened to have an old desktop I wasn't using anymore that I was able to convert into a NAS.

I picked up a rack-mounted PC case, which I don't recommend doing. Just stick with whatever case you already have. But, in the end, the desktop-turned-NAS still worked great when I used it.

Patrick Campanale / How-To Geek

It wasn't the prettiest thing in the world, but it got the job done. Years ago, I built an X99 desktop that had way more SATA ports than I knew what to do with at the time. The motherboard had 10 SATA ports on it, which allowed me to hook up all of my hard drives with ease.

I simply loaded Unraid onto the desktop, and I was ready to go with a full-blown NAS, thanks to all the spare parts I already had lying around.

You might not already have a spare desktop, but people are selling computers cheaply on Facebook Marketplace all the time. Or, you could even opt for an older, enterprise-grade server like I eventually went with. A NAS doesn't need to have the latest technology in it. Just get something that has at least four cores and 8GB of RAM, and you'll be just fine as an entry-level NAS.

PCIe Cards Add Lots of SATA Ports for Cheap

What do you do if the desktop that you have (or that you bought) only has two or four SATA ports, and you want more? Well, that's where PCIe HBA (host bus adapter) cards come in.

These cards slot into a PCIe lane on your desktop and have Mini SAS connectors on them. There are breakout cables, depending on which HBA you get, that can connect to either a SAS backplane if you have one or just straight-up SATA to plug directly into a hard drive.