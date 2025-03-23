Summary What "eco-friendly" or "sustainable" means varies across products.

Widespread use of wireless earbuds generates e-waste due to limited recycling practices.

Wired headphones can have longer lifespans, making them a more sustainable choice than wireless options.

Greenwashing exists in all industries, audio tech included. Some headphones and earbuds are marketed as being sustainable or eco-friendly, but the facts behind the buzzwords are key to consider.

How Do Manufacturers Label Headphones as “Eco-Friendly”?

The criteria for what makes a pair of headphones or earbuds "eco-friendly" or "sustainable" varies from product to product, and brand to brand.

There are companies like House of Marley that have a whole mission statement associated with eco-consciousness, stating that a portion of their sales proceeds go toward reforestation through Project Marley. This project gives money to One Tree Planted, which does exactly what it sounds like it does: plants trees. House of Marley also touts many of the materials they use, like bamboo, fabric made from recycled materials, and recycled metals, as being sustainable.

Another example is Sony, which isn't a company with eco-consciousness as its main mission, but claims to be moving toward toward sustainability by utilizing recycled plastics in a number of its flagship audio products, and has been working toward eliminating plastic packaging by 2025, and reducing the company's environmental footprint to zero by 2050.

Sam Smart / How-To Geek

Other companies that aren't wholly focused on eco-consciousness may have one or two items in their lineup that are marketed as being sustainable. Skullcandy has the EcoBuds, which have a battery-free charging dock to reduce lithium usage, and is made of 65% recycled plastics. Overall, Skullcandy claims the earbuds have a 50% reduced carbon footprint compared to comparable products, but don't specify a ton on what that looks like or truly means.

Of the above examples, labels to do with eco-friendliness vary widely, with recycled plastic being a major through line, and to a lesser degree the reduction of lithium usage and specific methods of carbon offsetting. That's not even to mention that tree-planting has to be done with care and attention to individual ecosystems where trees are being planted, otherwise it can lead to more environmental devastation when done improperly.

Wireless Earbuds Aren’t Very Sustainable to Begin With

Inherent in anything with a rechargeable battery is a finite lifespan. This is because every time a battery goes through a charge cycle, it slowly but surely loses capacity. According to The New York Times, the average pair of wireless earbuds lasts about three years.

If people continue to use and purchase wireless earbuds this often, that's a lot of e-waste being generated, especially considering that in 2022, the World Health Organization found that only 22.3% of e-waste is formally documented as collected and recycled. A lot of e-waste just ends up in landfill, where plastic and metal continue to accumulate, including rare earth metals like lithium. Plus, the extraction of rare earth minerals from mines requires a lot of water and energy, generates waste, and can even involve human rights abuses.