A solar eclipse is one of the most incredible things you can witness on Earth. The sky dims, leaves miniature crescents all over the ground, and if it's a total eclipse, you'll see rippling shadows racing on the ground. Sadly, eclipses are also dangerous for your vision. Here's how to stay safe.

How to Safely View a Solar Eclipse

In order to safely view any eclipse, you must wear special protective glasses, usually called "solar viewers" or "solar eclipse glasses." Eclispe glasses function like sunglasses, but the amount of light they block is much higher (thousands of times as much), and they usually look quite different.

The American Astronomical Society maintains a list of manufacturers known to produce safe solar viewers, and you should always buy from one of them. Be very careful purchasing them online—counterfeits that do not meet the appropriate safety standards show up on Amazon and other storefronts every time there is an eclipse.

You cannot, under any circumstances, use regular sunglasses to attempt to view an eclipse. You will damage your eyesight.

When you get your eclipse glasses, carefully inspect the lenses to make sure they're not damaged in any way. Scratches or tears can make them less effective.

Can You Ever Look at an Eclipse Without Solar Eclipse Glasses?

There is one instance where you can view an eclipse with the naked eye: during the totality of a total solar eclipse (not an annular solar eclipse). During totality, the entire surface of the Sun is obstructed by the Moon. The only thing you can see is the corona—the outer atmosphere of the Sun. It is important that you time this precisely. Even a small sliver of the Sun is capable of delivering a harmful amount of light to your eyes. There are a few ways you can know if you don't have the exact time on your watch or phone.

If you've ever viewed a partial solar eclipse while standing under a leafy tree, you probably noticed that the light passing through the leaves was projected as little crescents, exactly mirroring the shape of the eclipse. In this case, the leaves have naturally created a pinhole projector. All partial eclipses produce this effect, but a solar eclipse at totality doesn't. The crescents will vanish once the Sun reaches totality. You can poke small holes in a piece of paper to replicate this if you want, but your average kitchen colander will work too.

Additionally, you'll sometimes see rippling shadows called shadow bands moving across the ground as the eclipse reaches totality; it looks almost like rippling water. There is a bit of uncertainty about why this happens, but scientists know that it is related to how the narrow shaft of light from the Sun is distorted by the turbulence in the atmosphere. Shadow bands only appear very briefly before and after totality, so if you're seeing them, and then they suddenly disappear, you know you're at totality.

Shadow bands can be tough to spot on surfaces with a lot of variation in color and texture. They're pretty easy to see on a plain piece of paper, though.