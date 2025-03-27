Summary Cel-shading provides a distinct look by replicating 2D visuals in 3D games through stylized shading techniques.

Cel-Shaded graphics are timeless and age well compared to realistic graphics.

The resurgence of cel-shaded games in recent years has raised the bar for stylized 3D graphics.

After years of endless waves of realistic-looking games, stylish 3D graphics are finally making a comeback with cel-shaded visuals. Cel-shading isn't anything new for 3D games, but there's a reason its resurgence has produced some of the best-looking games of all time.

Cel-Shading Creates a Bold Look for 3D Games

Cel-shading—also known as "toon shading"—is a rendering technique that allows for 3D visuals to replicate the appearance of 2D artwork. Games with cel-shaded rendering achieve this effect through the use of stylized shading techniques that rely on solid colors and a lack of color gradients.

This means cel-shaded games rarely use highly-detailed 3D models or realistic lighting techniques, instead opting for characters with smooth appearances and clearly defined shadows. Some cel-shaded games also use bold outlines around 3D models, exaggerated character designs, and vibrant colors to create their cartoon-inspired visuals.

Cel-shading allows 3D graphics to support a variety of art styles. Some of the most visually distinct 3D games carved their unique aesthetics out of cel-shaded rendering. Borderlands famously uses its bold cel-shaded aesthetic to bring a lighthearted tone to the sci-fi wasteland that serves as the series' main setting. Similarly, the cult-classic Jet Set Radio—also known as Jet Grind Radio—features a more colorful and jagged visual style that takes heavy inspiration from street graffiti art.

Cel-shading is also one of the most important tools for video game adaptations of other media. Telltale Games's The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us are both based on comic book series of the same name. Although they aren't direct retellings of the graphic novels, these games are set within the worlds of their respective comics, and they reflect this by faithfully translating the original comic book art styles into cel-shaded 3D.