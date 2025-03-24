Summary Apple's gaming trajectory has seen ups and downs.

The introduction of Metal API and Apple Silicon revolutionized Mac gaming.

Apple dropping support for OpenGL and 32-bit games hindered the growth of gaming on Mac.

For modern audiences, "Mac" and "gaming" are not two words that seem to go together. However, across the history of Apple, the company has experienced highs and lows when it comes to the gaming industry.

Just when it seems that Apple is about to become a desktop gaming juggernaut, it makes a decision that kneecaps those ambitions, only for the whole pantomime to play out again. Today, it seems that Mac gaming is on its (hopefully final) upward trajectory, so it's worth looking back at both the good times and the bad.

The Apple II Is a Gaming Monster

First released in 1977, the Apple II family of computers is hugely important to video game history. This was a fully-integrated desktop system with a color display capable of (for the time) high-resolution graphics. The Apple II was sold in one form or another for roughly 16 years, with several upgraded models over the years. Apple sold an estimated 5-6 million Apple IIs, and they were a common site in schools.

There are an enormous number of Apple II games, though getting an exact number is tricky. MobyGames documents just short of 3,000 titles but it depends on how you classify what counts as an Apple II game, since later titles need improved hardware from later interations to work.

While most of these games made their way over to DOS and the IBM PC, titles like Prince of Persia and Oregon Trail first saw the light of day on the Apple II, and a huge number of important titles like Castle Wolfenstein, Karateka, Wizardry and Choplifter are associated with the Apple II.

To put it mildly, if you enjoy great video games, having an Apple II in your home gave you one of the best gaming experiences of the day.

After the Apple II, the First Mac Was Black, White, and Boring