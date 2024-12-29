Summary FaceTime Reactions allow you to enact different animations based on specific hand gestures.

Disabling Reactions is easy on Mac, iPhone, and iPad by going into the Control Center or video settings in the menu bar.

FaceTime Reactions are fun but may not be suitable for all calls, especially professional ones.

Reactions on FaceTime can be fun, but you might not want them enabled on every video call. Here is how I disabled FaceTime Reactions on my devices and why I did it.

What Are FaceTime Reactions?

Reactions on FaceTime are animations that appear when you either select them from a menu or enact them via specific hand gestures. They are similar to the full-screen effects you’ll find within iMessage.

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek | Apple

You can react with a thumbs-up or thumbs-down gesture, confetti, balloons, rainstorms, hearts, lasers, or fireworks. Each reaction requires a specific hand gesture that your device must recognize. These reactions can be done within nearly any video chatting application, not just FaceTime. This includes Google Meets, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams.

These reactions were introduced in iOS and iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma.

How to Disable FaceTime Reactions

Disabling this feature is simple; you just need to find the hidden option to do so. Here’s how to do so on your Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

Disable FaceTime Reactions on Your Mac

Disabling reactions on your Mac is easy. First, open an application that actively uses your webcam. Then, a green camera icon will appear in the menu bar.

Once it does, click on it and navigate to the section labeled “Reactions.” If the speech bubble with a plus-sign-in-it icon next to the word is green, reactions are enabled, but if it’s gray, they’re disabled. If the icon is green, click on it to turn it gray. This will disable reactions, and when you perform a hand gesture to enact one of them, they won’t appear.

To re-enable Reactions, click the same icon until it turns green.

Disable Reactions on Your iPhone and iPad

Disabling Reactions on your iPhone is the same as disabling them on your iPad, and vice versa. Just like on Mac, you need to have an application actively using your device’s webcam to disable the feature.

Once you do, swipe down to open Control Center and tap on “Controls” at the top of the screen to access the application's video settings. Find the “Reactions” button, a speech bubble with a plus-sign-in-it icon, and tap on it to enable or disable the feature.

Reactions are enabled if the whole button is filled in and white. If it is not filled in, the feature is disabled.

Why I Disabled FaceTime Reactions

While reactions on FaceTime are fun to use, I do not always enable them. When I’m on a video call, I often have them off so they do not accidentally go off.

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek | Apple

I disabled this feature mainly because I sometimes use my devices for important business meetings and presentations. To keep the conversation efficient, I would find it unprofessional for fireworks or balloons to go off during discussions.

Additionally, the effects can be distracting during conversations. If I am having a serious discussion with someone on a critical or sensitive topic, the last thing I want is for an effect to go off without my consent. Luckily, since the feature is easy to toggle on and off, I can quickly and discreetly do so without any issues if I forget to disable it before a call.

Add Some Fun to Your FaceTime Calls

Reactions are a fun addition to FaceTime calls, but they may not be appropriate for every video call you have. From personal experience, sometimes they act without you wanting them to, so disabling them can be a protective measure.

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek | Apple

Disabling and enabling the feature is easy—it just takes one tap or click. However, whether you decide to keep the feature on or off is not set in stone; you can always change it quickly if you choose to return.