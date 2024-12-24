You don't have to stick to just movies and food during the holidays–not while you can get karaoke night started in mere seconds using Spotify and Apple Music. Both platforms have their own karaoke mode!

How to Use Spotify's Karaoke Mode

Spotify's Karaoke Mode casts a much larger net. It's available for Windows, Android, iPhone, iPad, and MacOS. Just follow along with the instructions that best fit your situation!

Karaoke Mode on Windows and MacOS

Brady Meyers/How-to Geek

It doesn't matter if you're using Spotify in a browser or via the app; the steps are the same.

Launch Spotify and then sign in with your account. Look for a song you'd like to sing. Select the "Lyrics" button to enable Karaoke Mode. That's the small microphone icon at the end of the track. If Karaoke Mode is available for that song, you'll then see "Sing" available.

Once enabled, Karaoke Mode will not only highlight the lyrics onscreen, but listen in on your singing, which is definitely not bad at all. At the end of the song, you'll get a performance rating, too. So, give it your all.

Karaoke Mode on Android and iPhone

Brady Meyers/How-to Geek

On Android and iPhone, enabling Karaoke Mode in Spotify is just ever so slightly different, but more or less the same.

Launch the Spotify app and log in with your account. Find a song to sing along to and make it fullscreen. Scroll down to see the lyrics. If Karaoke Mode is available for the song, tap the "Sing" button. If it isn't, you can still sing along to the song by selecting "Show lyrics."

Like Karaoke Mode on Windows and MacOS, Spotify will listen while you sing and give a rating. That certainly makes your holiday karaoke night a little more interesting, but make sure you purge your Spotify account of Christmas music after the fact.

Why isn't Spotify Karaoke Mode Working?

If you've tried to enable Karaoke Mode on Spotify and run into any issues, then the source of the problem can be:

Karaoke Mode isn't available for your region.

Karaoke Mode isn't available for that song.

Spotify isn't up-to-date.

Even without Karaoke Mode, you'll still have access to real-time lyrics on Spotify. You'll still hear the singer but won't get any performance feedback (and maybe that's for the best).

How to Use Apple Music's Sing Mode

Unlike Spotify, Apple Music's Sing is a little more restrictive, not in terms of use, but in terms of platform. Although Apple Music works on Windows and Android, Sing won't be available, but real-time lyrics will still be an option.

If you have an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV 4K, then follow along:

Launch Apple Music and then sign in with your account. Find a song you'd like to sing along with. In the music player, tap the "Lyrics Mode" button in the lower left corner. It looks like a text bubble. Now tap the "Sing" icon on the right, next to the music track.

The difference between real-time lyrics and “Sing” is the latter gives you the option to adjust the volume of the singer. If you tap and hold the microphone icon again, you can slide your finger up and down to increase or decrease the volume, respectively.

Why isn't Apple Music Sing Working?

As I mentioned before, the platform you're attempting to use, Apple Music's Sing Mode, matters. If you're on, say, Windows or you're using Android, the most you'll get is real-time lyrics. However, if you have an Apple device and you don't see Sing Mode, consider this:

Sing is only available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV 4K.

Make sure you update your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV 4K to the latest version.

Apple Music must have permission to access your microphone.

Not all songs work with Sing.

Disable "Low Power Mode."

Apart from that, if it still doesn't work, then you should double-check Apple Music's server status. It may be down for maintenance.

Whether you resort to Spotify's Karaoke Mode or Apple Music's Sing, getting karaoke night up and running on the holidays has never been so easy. It isn't perfect, given that you won't always have the option to isolate the instruments, but it'll still be an opportunity to be goofy with your family and friends.