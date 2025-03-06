Technology is playing a larger role in the automotive world than it ever has before, with new cars coming loaded with things straight off the cutting edge. Tesla has built its name by thriving in this new world of technologically advanced vehicles. However, Honda has showcased a new operating system that might challenge their dominance.

Honda’s new ASIMO OS, named in honor of the humanoid robot produced by the Japanese firm over 20 years ago. The new operating system promises to deliver a number of features that Tesla prides themselves on, including things like autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Honda goes above expectations by also offering technology that Tesla themselves has yet to fully integrate into their lineup.

We take a dive into Honda’s new ASIMO OS and what kind of features that it promises to deliver in their future vehicles. We compare how this new system stacks up against Tesla’s offerings as well as the new 0 Series vehicles that will house Honda’s up-and-coming technology.

Honda Debuted Their ASIMO OS This Year At CES

Technically, ASIMO actually first took the form of a humanoid robot over 20 years ago. ASIMO has become an icon in the world of robotics and generative learning. The Japanese brand has since decided to use the name to describe their upcoming operating system that will power future vehicles.

Key Features of the ASIMO OS

Personalized cabin that adapts to your preferences

Adapting driving dynamics to react to your behavior

Automated driving at different levels

Running the in-vehicle infotainment system

Compatible with over-the-air updates

The automotive world has been completely transformed through the use of technology and artificial intelligence. Honda has promised that ASIMO will definitely deliver when it comes to some of the most desirable features. These features clearly aim to overtake operating systems offered by some of its competitors, including Tesla.

Honda has leveraged a lot of the technology that originally made the ASIMO robot so impressive. This includes the ability to register a number of different elements from the environment around it and reacting appropriately. This will translate into a car that is smarter and more capable of reacting to a number of things such as driver preferences and road conditions.

The Japanese firm has promised a number of different features for the ASIMO OS. Creating an ultra-personalized cabin that reacts to your preferences. The operating system will also control a number of different vehicle control systems, including automated driving. Honda has also promised over-the-air updates for the system.

Automated Driving and Vehicle Controls

Back in 2021, Honda was the first automaker to implement level three autonomous driving. In certain areas of Japan, the Honda Legend utilizes their SENSING Elite technology to provide fully autonomous driving where the driver is not required to have any input in the driving process.

Starting with autonomous driving during high congestion situations on the highway, Honda's new vehicles will aim to build on the technology. The ASIMO OS will manage the self-driving system and the promised over-the-air updates will ensure that as progress is made, you get access to updated features.

Asimo Promises Many of the Features Tesla Is Known For

Interior shot of the infotainment screen in a 2017 Tesla Model S

Tesla are innovators in the automotive world. As much as they are controversial, they have also been quite a force, blazing a trail in the way of autonomous driving and cabin comfort. However, ASIMO promises a number of features that Tesla made its name off of, including some things that the American company is yet to integrate.

Personalization and User Experience

Tesla puts a major emphasis on personalization throughout their lineup. Their vehicles allow you to create profiles for different drivers which adjust things like the climate control, seat positions, and even the navigation system. This tailored experience is one of the hallmarks of the brand.

ASIMO, however, may offer an even more personalized experience that may make Teslas feel a little underwhelming. Along with the personalization features offered in Teslas, Honda promises that ASIMO will also change things like driving modes, infotainment options, and a number of different cabin settings based on the preferences of the driver.

Autonomous Driving Capabilities

Autonomous driving is Tesla's bread and butter. It is one of the main things that helped the American EV manufacturer become so popular, as they were one of the only options on the market to offer the feature. Tesla currently offers level two autonomous driving throughout its fleet in the form of the full-self-driving package (FSD).

Tesla has been doing diligent work to integrate level three autonomous driving into their vehicles. Honda may beat them to the punch, though, aiming to ASIMO integrated vehicles with level three autonomy from the get-go. This would allow drivers to safely take their eyes off the road and perform a second task while commuting.

The Development Approach and External Integration

Both Honda and Tesla have developed their respective operating systems in-house. Tesla has focused on creating a deep integration between the vehicle's hardware and software, which has helped facilitate many of their core features. It has also allowed for over-the-air updates to be pushed out rapidly. Honda has taken the same approach, leveraging their robotics expertise to create what we hope will be a really cohesive platform.

Part of the success of Tesla's system has also been the integration of external services. This includes things like streaming services, navigation with real-time updates, and access to Tesla's Supercharger network. Honda is looking for the same level of integration here, aiming to do all that as well as providing information on nearby stores and charging stations.

ASIMO Will Debut in Honda's 0 Series Sedan and SUV