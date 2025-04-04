The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently announced it has launched an investigation into 2,209,466 Honda and Acura vans, trucks, and SUVs. The affected models include popular ones like the Honda Pilot and Acura MDX.

The investigation is focused on the automatic start-stop feature in these vehicles. This system is designed to save fuel by automatically shutting off the engine at long stops or lights, restarting it once the brake is released or the accelerator is pressed.

NHTSA Launches Investigation into Honda and Acura