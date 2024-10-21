This article is sponsored by hohem. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

It doesn’t matter how good your smartphone camera is, at the end of the day, nobody wants to see shaky footage. Whether you’re recording your latest social media post or just looking to take your photography to the next level, a stabilizing gimbal can completely change the way that you take photos and videos.

If you’re looking to film on the go or just want a smarter way to capture video than ever before, a stabilizing gimbal such as the hohem iSteady X3 SE is a great way to not only ensure that your footage is always consistently smooth, but also adds a wealth of convenient features that you can make the most of in any situation.

When Is Using a Gimbal Stabilizer Necessary?

When it comes to recording smooth, professional-looking videos, there are few accessories that can achieve the same results as a stabilizing gimbal as quickly or as efficiently. This is especially true when taking videos and photos with a smartphone, which can be difficult to hold or otherwise manipulate.

That being said, there are some situations where using a gimbal stabilizer can truly elevate your filming more than others. For instance, when it comes to vlogging, you will often walk, run, or even jump around as you film. Normally, this would reduce your footage to a blurry mess, but with a stabilizing gimbal such as the hohem iSteady X3 SE, this becomes a problem of the past.

In this same vein, a gimbal stabilizer such as the hohem iSteady X3 SE is great for filming anything with a lot of movement. This might be your next cinematic masterpiece or even just a home video of your little ones who won’t stop running around while you film.

How the hohem iSteady X3 SE Stands Out From the Crowd

There are a lot of different gimbal stabilizers out there, but not all are created equal. When it comes to a plethora of useful features as well as unparalleled portability and user-friendliness, the hohem iSteady X3 SE truly stands out.

Perfect for Anybody

Picking up any new gadget, especially when it comes to photography, can be a daunting task. Typically, new gadgets mean new user manuals, new settings to fine-tune, and new cables and cords to figure out.

Fortunately, with the hohem iSteady X3 SE, this isn’t the case. Despite the variety of different options that the hohem iSteady X3 SE includes to give you better control over your videos, the gimbal itself is designed with ease of use in mind.

That is to say that the hohem iSteady X3 SE is designed specifically to eliminate the steep learning curve that you can get with a tool that allows you to create professional-looking content in order to make it as beginner-friendly as possible.

Setting up the hohem iSteady X3 SE is a breeze, and works with or without any external apps. On top of this, the hohem iSteady X3 SE comes with an extremely high payload capacity of 0.66 pounds, which is enough to handle most smartphones comfortably, even if they have larger screens.

The hohem iSteady X3 SE is designed specifically with iPhones in mind, including the Pro and Pro Max series, as well as a huge range of different Android phones. Between this and the high payload capacity, this allows the hohem iSteady X3 SE to work with most phones right out of the box.

On top of this, the hohem iSteady X3 SE can effortlessly switch between landscape and portrait modes, making it even easier to use, especially for beginners. This is especially true when filming social media content, when having easy access to either mode can be a huge boon.

A Wide Array of Advanced Features

But just because the hohem iSteady X3 SE is easy to use for beginners, that doesn’t mean that that’s all the gimbal is capable of. Despite being easy to approach, the hohem iSteady X3 SE is actually quite powerful and comes with a variety of different features that even veteran cinematographers will be able to appreciate.

For one, the hohem iSteady X3 SE makes the most of hohem’s advanced iSteady 8.0 technology. This technology uses an upgraded three-axis stabilization system that is responsible for the hohem iSteady X3 SE’s ultra-smooth footage in just about any environment, even when moving quickly.

But more than that, the hohem iSteady X3 SE can completely redefine the way that you take videos and photos with the hohem Joy app. This app unlocks the hohem iSteady X3 SE’s full potential and gives the gimbal access to a variety of powerful features.

For instance, the hohem Joy app allows the hohem iSteady X3 SE to make the most of AI face and object tracking in order to ensure that you’re always perfectly in frame, even when moving about. Similarly, the app allows you to make the most of gesture controls to easily begin or stop recording, as well as a range of different creative templates you can use to inspire your video-making journey.

Alternatively, if gesture controls aren’t what you’re looking for, you can always make the most of the hohem iSteady X3 SE’s magnetic detachable controller in order to take your photos from as far as 32 feet away.

Perfect for Taking on the Go

In addition to all of these great features, the hohem iSteady X3 SE is also super convenient to take with you. While many filming gadgets or accessories may require a backpack or dedicated carrying cases in order to transport them, the hohem iSteady X3 SE is capable of fitting right in your pocket.

This is thanks to the hohem iSteady X3 SE’s foldable design, which allows it to compact down into a much smaller size when not in use. Combine this with the fact that the hohem iSteady X3 SE weighs less than a pound, and you’ve got yourself a gimbal stabilizer that you can have on you at any given time.

On top of this, the hohem iSteady X3 SE will always be ready to go when you are, thanks to its impressively long battery life. A single charge of the hohem iSteady X3 SE is enough to last for 11 hours of continuous filming, and only takes two hours in order to charge back up to full. This makes it perfect for long vlogs, live-streams, or big, day-long shoots.

Elevate Your Smartphone Photography

As you can see, the hohem iSteady X3 SE is the perfect gimbal to take your smartphone photos and videos from shaky and clunky to smooth and professional-looking. If you’ve been searching for a way to take your videos from boring to exceptional, then the hohem iSteady X3 SE is an excellent way to accomplish just that.