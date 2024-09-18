This article is sponsored by Hohem. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of HowTo-Geek editorial staff.

Whether you're a content creator across Twitch, Instagram, or Facebook, or a YouTuber with thousands of followers, well-shot, high-quality, ultra-smooth, and stable videos are what keep your viewers engaged. If you're looking to up your game, the Hohem iSteady V3 smartphone gimbal might be just what you're looking for.

The world's first smartphone gimbal with a detachable remote and AI tracker, the Hohem iSteady V3 is a foldable and portable mobile filming device. It is packed with future-forward tech and innovations like advanced three-axis stabilization and intelligent tracking to enhance your live streaming experience.

iSteady V3 is crafted to perfection by Hohem, a leading player in the global gimbal market, with a 70% market share in action camera stabilizers. Over three million live streamers and vloggers, tech, photography, and fitness enthusiasts in over 140 countries and regions trust Hohem gimbals to effortlessly capture and share moments from wherever they are.

The Hohem iSteady V3 is a 2024 reddot design award winner. It was adjudged an innovative and reliable performer for its independent and automatic AI tracking, effortless gesture activation, ultra-smooth three-axis stabilization, and built-in three-color fill light.

Explore what makes Hohem iSteady V3 the perfect tool to create professional live streams that mesmerize your viewers, followers, and subscribers.

1. Three-Axis Stabilization for Smooth Streams On the Go

When live streaming outdoor sports or broadcasting events or your life on the go, your footage has to be steady and shake-free for engaged viewing. Sporting iSteady 8.0 three-axis stabilization with a next-gen anti-shake algorithm, iSteady V3 lets you live stream with ultra smoothness and stability, even while walking or moving.

It's great for showcasing a test of a device while following it, pitching a presentation creatively, or live-streaming your dance performance. The extended roll arm of the iSteady V3 ensures wide-angle, unobstructed shots with enhanced movement angles, keeping the motor out of the frame for a seamless recording experience.

You can use any compatible tripod with the 1/4"-20 mount built into the handle of the gimbal to attach any compatible mount for steady shots.

However, the iSteady V3 also has a tripod hidden in the base of its handle. Pull out the three metal legs and pop the gimbal down on it. The rugged tripod keeps the gimbal steady on most surfaces, making your on-the-go commentaries and flowing performances easy to shoot.

You can also take great selfies with guests and group shots of teams with the built-in 8" extension rod. Raise the iSteady V3 with the rod extended to shoot aerial high-angle outdoor shots and capture low-angle scenes without bending down.

Live stream interesting compositions, enabled by iSteady V3's four-mode pan lock that locks everything into place. The Pan Follow mode lets you follow everything left to right and right to left. Pan Tilt keeps shots steady when raising or lowering the gimbal. Plus, the POV mode is great for cool-looking shots.

2. Intelligent AI Tracking to Keep You in the Limelight

iSteady V3 sports Hohem's most advanced AI Tracking. It automatically tracks you as you move within the frame.

Enjoy the convenience of smooth face and body tracking hands-free! Activate the tracking while shooting: by giving this intelligent gimbal an OK gesture, it will start tracking you, following you as you talk while moving, dance across the floor, or describe the scene. To stop the tracking, show the iSteady V3 your open palm.

Add the sophisticated touch of tech via subtle compositions: give the 2-L framing gesture to stop keeping you or your subject in the center. Then, adjust your position in the frame and show the 2-L gesture to the gimbal again. It's perfect for your image as a pro live streamer who brings the best viewing experiences.

And this stable and flawless AI tracking is app-free! It keeps you and your subjects in focus and automatically identifies subjects again if they get blocked or even move out of the frame.

íSteady V3 lets you focus on what matters most: engaging with your viewers. The intelligent AI keeps you in the center of the frame, so you're always in the limelight.

Plus, the Al Face Tracking keeps your eyes on the upper one-third line, ensuring the ideal framing in each shot.

The AI Tracker can be detached and attached again via its built-in magnets. It's reversible and handy.

Switch from filming yourself with the front camera to shooting subjects from the rear camera by detaching the tracker from the front and attaching it to the rear. Shooting from the front or rear camera, you and your subjects stay tracked and in focus.

AI tracking works across iOS and Android. Moreover, it's compatible with all your conferencing, live streaming, and video shooting apps.

3. Easy Portability for Spur of the Moment Streaming

Inspiration can strike anywhere for live streamers like you who love traveling and broadcasting from interesting new locations. Hohem iSteady V3 matches your curious and impulsive streak to capture life spontaneously on the go.

Designed for portability, the foldable Hohem iSteady V3 weighs just 0.92 lbs and is small enough to fit in your pocket. You can pop it into your jacket, hiking pants pocket, or a fanny pack. It's easy to pull out and start live streaming in a snap. There's no need to reach into your backpack carrying other travel essentials like food, clothes, power banks, and more.

You can set up the Hohem iSteady V3 in one step. Unfold it, fix your phone into the spring-loaded mount, and hit the power button. And within seconds, your phone gets perfectly balanced automatically, and you're ready to stream live!

4. Spectacular and Immersive Live Streams to Delight Viewers

Hohem iSteady V3 is packed with conveniences and innovations to enable you to live stream content in smooth, stable quality for immersive viewing experiences.

The iSteady V3 lets you easily achieve it through its portable design, easy setup, simple UI, intuitive controls, smart AI tracking, and empowering app.

While a gesture lets you change the shooting orientation from landscape to portrait, the detachable remote offers fingertip control to adjust settings, move the gimbal, and more while shooting without a break.

Keeping you in the limelight, even in the dark, is the built-in three-color Fill Light, with brightness up to 110Lux@0.5M. You can switch effortlessly between cool, warm, and neutral light to suit every scenario.

Plus, the iSteady V3 is compatible with most phones, and its 2.28-3.86" wide phone clip can fit even the biggest smartphones.

Moreover, the Hohem Joy app offers multiple modes, like panoramic, time-lapse, inception, and dolly zoom, to transform regular live streams into cinematic footage.

Its long-lasting 13-hour battery life supports you to live stream all day without a worry, even off the grid.

Stream Spectacular Reviews, Performances, and Presentations With the Hohem iSteady V3

With talented personalities getting on the live-streaming wave by the day, only extraordinary content can help you make your mark and stay relevant.

Upgrade to the game-changing power of Hohem iSteady to shoot super smooth, stable, and high-quality videos. Give your clients, followers, and subscribers the unmatched value of the engaging and spectacular content they deserve.

